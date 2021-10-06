Windows 11 upgrade rolls out

The latest version of Windows is out now and adds new features that can improve performance and enhance security. The Windows 11 update will roll out to Windows 10 PCs via Windows Update — free of charge. However, not all Windows 10 computers are supported. The following requirements are needed to upgrade to Windows 11:

Processor : 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC). For supported Intel processors, click here. For supported AMD processors, click here. For supported Qualcomm processors, click here.

RAM : 4 gigabytes (GB) or greater.

Storage : 64GB or greater available storage is required to install Windows 11. Additional storage space might be required to download updates and enable specific features.

Graphics card : Compatible with DirectX 12 or later, with a WDDM 2.0 driver.

System firmware : UEFI, Secure Boot capable.

TPM : Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.

Display: High definition (720p) display, 9″ or greater monitor, 8 bits per color channel.

The requirement that will prevent most users from upgrading is TPM version 2, which is available on most devices released after 2014. To find out if your computer has TPM version 2, right-click the Windows Start button and choose Device Manager. In Device Manager, expand Security devices to view the TPM version.

The update features a new Start Menu, Microsoft Teams built-in, and better Gaming support. For more information on features, click here.

For more information on how to upgrade, go to Windows Update in Windows Settings. If there is an issue with upgrading, Windows Update will let you know what’s holding you back.

There is no need to worry if your computer can’t be upgraded to Windows 11 because Microsoft will be supporting Windows 10 with security updates until 14 October 2025.

For our review of Windows 11, click here.