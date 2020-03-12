Product of the Day
LG launches first 5G phone in South Africa
The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is the first 5G handset available in South Africa, and will connect to the new Internet standard when it becomes available.
The LG V50 ThinQ 5G device is leading a mobile revolution as the first 5G device in South Africa. The device will give consumers the ability to enjoy all 5G has to offer as soon as service becomes available to mobile connectivity, as existing 5G connectivity in South Africa is currently fixed. LG’s first 5G handset is expected to deliver up to 20 times the speed of 4G.
With its award-winning LG OLED TV technology, the device lets users enjoy films with sharp clarity, beautiful contrast, and vibrant colour. Enjoy various contents including movies, photos, and live streaming videos more vividly with a large 6.4” 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED display.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform is purpose-built to fuel next-gen mobile experiences, providing a leap in performance and power efficiency. A smart-world of apps requires an intelligent supervisor and the 6 GB RAM will efficiently manage power-intensive applications so users can maximise on multitasking.
The LG V50ThinQ supports 4K video recording, which has double the resolution of 2K so users can experience clearer content in vivid ultra high definition video.
It has also passed 14 categories of the military standard testing including high temperature, low temperature, impact, and dust, making it IP68 certified.
The LG V50ThinQ is available in South Africa with a RRP R13,599, R549/m x 36 month tariff plan, or R699 x 24 month tariff plan – this device is exclusive to Vodacom.
VMware Tanzu puts cloud apps on any cloud
VMware’s new Tanzu portfolio enables enterprises to adopt cloud-native technologies and automate modern application lifecycles on any cloud.
Yesterday in San Francisco, VMware announced its newly expanded VMware Tanzu portfolio for modern applications, that enables cloud readiness without being stuck with a cloud provider. With a comprehensive software stack for modern applications — spanning application to infrastructure — VMwaredaus, it is well-positioned to enable and guide customers to develop new modern applications as well as modernise existing applications and infrastructure.
“Today, we bring to market a comprehensive portfolio for modern apps to help customers accelerate their pace of innovation,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware. “VMware gives developers the freedom to deliver apps to any cloud, remove barriers to Kubernetes adoption, and help IT administrators transform their skills in support of a new wave of modern apps.”
VMware Tanzu is a portfolio of products and services that enable enterprises to deliver better software faster. Customers can use the suite to automate the modern app lifecycle, run Kubernetes across clouds, and unify and optimise multi-cloud operations.
VMware provided the following information on initial products in the VMware Tanzu portfolio:
- VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid – Tanzu Kubernetes Grid is a Kubernetes runtime that helps customers install and run a multi-cluster Kubernetes environment on the infrastructure of their choice. It is designed to run Kubernetes consistently across any environment including data centres, hyperscalers, service providers, and at the edge. It includes the industry-standard open source technologies needed to stand up and support a cloud-neutral Kubernetes environment, is packaged for enterprise readiness, and is fully supported by VMware.
- VMware Tanzu Mission Control – Previewed in August 2019, Tanzu Mission Control is a centralised management platform for consistently operating and securing Kubernetes infrastructure and modern applications across multiple teams and clouds. It provides operators with a single control point for consistent management across environments and increased security and governance. Developers have self-service access to resources so they can get code into production faster. This service is now available.
- VMware Tanzu Application Catalog – Tanzu Application Catalog delivers a customisable selection of open source software from the Bitnami catalogue that is verifiably secured, tested, and maintained for use in production environments. The service gives developers the productivity and agility of pre-packaged apps and components, while enabling operators to meet the stringent security and transparency requirements of enterprise IT. This service was originally previewed as Project Galleon in August 2019.
VMware Tanzu Application Catalog, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Tanzu Mission Control are all available today.
Scuderia SA reveals F8 Spider facelift
Scuderia South Africa, the official Ferrari dealer, has unveiled The Ferrari F8 Spider at a private preview held at the Ferrari showroom in Bryanston, South Africa.
The F8 Spider sets a new benchmark for the “en plein air” sports car in terms of usable performance and exceptional handling, providing a rewarding driving experience. It excels in merging handling dynamics with in-car comfort.
Scuderia South Africa CEO Mervyn Eagles says: “We opted to launch the revolutionary F8 Spider in conjunction with the completion of our new corporate identity facelift of our flagship showroom in Bryanston, Johannesburg. Both the F8 Spider and the newly renovated facilities are set to pioneer the next generation of the customer experience in our market”
The Ferrari Corporate Identity emphasises three key features for the design of the space: innovation, authenticity and a welcoming ambiance. The globally implemented facelift is the first of the three-stage project, with stage two and three taking place at Scuderia Durban and Scuderia Cape Town, respectively. The corporate identity facelift incorporates several new state of the art features at the official Ferrari dealer’s showroom, including innovative enhancements to the primary showroom floor, Atelier, Heritage Library, and Delivery bay facilities.
The Ferrari F8 Spider was designed in parallel with the F8 Tributo and features the Prancing Horses’ compact and efficient RHT (Retractable Hard Top) which influences the lines of a model that leads its category.
The F8 Spider is the latest addition to an exclusive and prestigious bloodline of open-top V8 that began with the 308 GTS in 1977. It is less extreme than that of the 488 Pista, but sportier and more innovative than that of the 488 Spider which it replaces in the range.
Its greatest achievement is the fact that it unleashes its power instantaneously with zero turbo lag, whilst retaining this V8’s very special sound. This astonishing performance and car’s disarmingly effortless handling were made possible by integrating a series of innovative, track derived aero solutions into its design.
The V8 has raised the performance bar to unprecedented new heights, not only for turbo engines but power units of all types. The engine is a development of the V8 that won the “International Engine of the Year Award” for four consecutive years (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019) and that was also selected as the best engine of the last two decades.
The F8 Spider replaces the 488 Spider and improves on all aspects of its specifications: aside from the fact that its engine delivers an extra 50 cv, the new Ferrari is 20 kg lighter than its predecessor. It weighs just 20 kg more than the more extreme 488 Pista Spider. The F8 Spider is significantly more aerodynamically efficient, and features the new 6.1 version of the Side-Slip Angle Control system.
“Together with the debut of the F8 Spider, our fully-fledged showroom delivers a unique experience of the Ferrari universe,” says Eagles. “It is a hub for customers, prospects and enthusiasts to enjoy, but also to appreciate the particularity of every vehicle, to connect and understand the heritage of our brand and to develop relationships”
Scuderia SA provided the following information on the F8 Spider:
Technical Specifications
Engine
Type VS-90°- Turbo- dry sump
Overall displacement 3902cc
Max. power output* 720 cv (530kW) @8000rpm
Max torque* 770 Nm @3250 rpm
Specific power output 185 cv/1
Max. revs 8000 rpm
Compression ratio 9.9:1
Dimensions and weight
Length 4611 mm
Width 1979 mm
Height 1206 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Front Track 1677 mm
Rear Track 1646mm
Dry Weight** 1400kg
Weight distribution 41.5% front- 58.5% rear
Boot capacity 200 litres
Fuel tank capacity 78 litres
Tyres:
Front 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0
Rear 305/30 ZR 20 J 11.0
Brakes:
Front 398 x 223 x 38mm
Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm
Transmission and gearbox
7-speed, dual clutch F1 Gearbox
Electronic controls
E-Diff3, F1-Trac, high performance ABS/EBD with Ferrari Prefill, FrS SCM-E, FDE+, SSC 6.1
Performance
0-100km/h 2.90 s
0-200km/h 8.2 km/h
Max. Speed 340 km/h
Fuel consumption and emissions
Under homologation
* With 98 octane petrol
** With optional contents