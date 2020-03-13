Featured
How gig economy can boost jobs in Africa
By GEORGIE MIDGLEY, CEO of M4Jam
The industries which are playing the greatest role in transforming the global economy all fall under what is termed the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Artificial intelligence, blockchain architecture, robotics, cryptocurrencies, virtual reality – these concepts are all going to disrupt the way humans work, live and interact. It turns out the 4th IR is also being driven by a redefined idea of the labour force.
The gig economy – a model of freelance agents performing short-term, on-demand work – already employs 64 million individuals in the US and European Union, according to research by McKinsey. And the highest-paid gigging jobs are all in 4th IR fields in these regions. The future is being created by people who have abandoned the idea of a regular job.
McKinsey estimates that 63 million people in Africa are involved in some type of self-employment, and in South Africa, 3.9 million people are already engaged in temporary work instead of a traditional “career”, according to Stats SA.
Whether gigging, or taking on short-term jobs, is a “side hustle” or part of a choice to be a permanently freelance operator, this type of work is beginning to augment or even replace salaried employment around the world. The idea of making a living as an Instagram marketer has moved from quirky novelty to accepted reality, and such opportunities are opening doors for millions of people – and not just in developed markets.
Unsurprisingly, millennials are adapting to the gig economy the fastest. Such work arrangements almost always depend on a digital platform for creating a network of sufficient breadth for companies to find and employ giggers, as well as to make payment. Whether running over an app or internet site, networks are being created around the world to harness the potential of on-demand work which has revolutionised the way companies view human resources.
In South Africa, M4Jam is such a company, with some 220 000 Jobbers (giggers) registered to take on short-term jobs when opportunities to use their skills arise. M4Jam not only connects companies to the unemployed and underemployed , but provides all necessary training to undertake micro-jobs through the platform.
Research by Upwork and the US-based Freelancers Union has shown that temporary, freelance jobs completed by more than 57 million Americans contributes nearly $1.4 trillion to the country’s economy every year.
In the South African context, the Centre for Development and Enterprise has said the official unemployment rate of 29.1% (38.5% if one counts those classed as discouraged workers, who have all but given up hope of finding a job) is the world’s most severe unemployment crisis. The CDE cited labour laws as a major barrier to absorption of workers into the formal economy, on account of the cost and risk associated with hiring full-time employees.
Retrenchments are in the news regularly in the last year, and we believe that companies who find themselves in a position of struggling to employ people permanently should try to make use of a platform like M4Jam so that workers who have to be retrenched can continue to pick up part-time work from their former employers but also from other companies.
Registered M4Jam Jobbers can complete micro-jobs that could take anything from a matter of seconds to a few minutes at a time. Such work has proved valuable in creating or augmenting income – in both rural and urban areas. Since January 2020, M4Jam has paid out more than R532 879 to jobbers.
Naturally the potential for exploitation exists, given that contracted jobbers do not have the rights or benefits of a regular, salaried employee. But we believe legislation will catch up to protect both temporary employees and contractors, and will take account of the changing nature of the workforce.
What we must realise is that the gig economy holds so much potential for economic growth We envision our jobbers evolving into business owners. The jobber will start off as a gig economy worker, performing micro-tasks on the M4Jam platform. The more tasks the jobber completes the more they will learn and experience. Our model allows for jobbers to advance into a Master Jobber whereby he/she is enabled to build and manage their own team of jobbers, as well as increase their own earning potential. Having their own teams will enhance their leadership abilities and provide them with the necessary business acumen to make their ecosystem profitable.
Furthermore, as the teams and product offerings grow and change, he/she will evolve into a nano-entrepreneur, acquiring buying and selling techniques, negotiation skills, etc. Our vision is to see these nano-entrepreneurs evolve into small business owners who are able to contribute positively to the economy and improve the lives of the people around them.
Automation is decimating permanent employment and the pace of disruption is accelerating. The gig economy provides flexibility that may provide one of the solutions to widespread layoffs and unemployment. Take the example of Jumia, Africa’s largest e-commerce platform: present in 16 countries in which internet penetration is low and online shopping is in its infancy, Jumia has overcome obstacles to its services by employing more than 10 000 part-time, commission-based sales agents in Nigerian communities to educate would-be shoppers and deliver goods.
Jumia provides all training required and its jobbers are earning money comparable with those in good jobs in the formal sector. We should not forget that over time, a jobber can pick up a multitude of skills from such training – not to mention becoming digitally savvy – and become a valuable service provider for a broad range of clients.
Coronavirus and IT spend – it’s worse than you think
The latest forecasts for IT spending shows a dramatic slowdown for the first half of 2020, as the situation remains ‘fluid’
The escalating coronavirus crisis is already impacting IT markets as buyers and vendors adjust to a new set of assumptions and a new global economic reality. Based on data indicators in the first quarter, International Data Corporation (IDC) expects to see a significant slowdown in spending on hardware in particular during the first half of 2020 with software and services spending also affected as the crisis reverberates through all sectors of the economy, including supply chains, trade, and business planning. By the end of 2020, in a pessimistic scenario, IT spending could grow by 1% compared to the original forecast of more than 4% growth, and these forecasts are more likely to trend down than up in the next few weeks.
According to the IDC Worldwide Black Book Live Edition for February 2020, IT spending is projected to grow by 4.3% in constant currency terms this year, reflecting downward adjustments to forecasts for hardware device sales. This is down from the 5% forecast in January, and IDC expects the March Black Book to show an additional downgrade to these forecasts based on the latest indicators and survey data, and the escalating situation in other regions outside China.
“The situation is extremely fluid,” says Stephen Minton, vice president in IDC’s Customer Insights & Analysis group. “Our monthly data and surveys are clearly pointing in one direction, but it’s still early to understand the full impact of the coronavirus crisis across all sectors of the economy. We are using scenario models to illustrate that forecasts have a wider range than usual, and the downside risks in those models seem to be increasing every day. But the duration of the crisis remains a big unknown and will go a long way in determining overall market growth for the year as a whole.”
Worldwide IT spending was originally forecast to grow by just over 5% in constant currency this year, as strong PC sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 gave way to a smartphone upgrade cycle driven by 5G and a recovery for service provider spending on infrastructure, while momentum around digital transformation projects continued to ensure strong demand for software and IT services. The February Black Book downgraded growth to 4.3% and this is likely to drop closer to 3% in March based on the latest forecast adjustments and scenarios. In a pessimistic scenario, based on the crisis extending beyond Q2 outside China, the worldwide IT market is more likely to grow by around 1%.
Year-Over-Year Growth, Comparison of January and February 2020 Black Book Forecasts
|January
|February
|Pessimistic Scenario
(February)
|Real GDP
|+2.4%
|+2.0%
|+1.4%
|IT Spending
|+5.1%
|+4.3%
|+1.3%
Source: IDC Worldwide Black Book February 2020
Note: IT spending growth in constant currency.
“The pessimistic scenario is not a worst-case scenario,” says Minton. “Things are moving so quickly that we need to constantly recalibrate our assumptions and expectations, but the pessimistic scenario reflects an IT market in which weaker economic growth translates into weaker business and consumer spending across all technologies over the next few quarters. Things could get worse, but hopefully not.”
The Worldwide Black Book Live Edition is updated monthly with the latest IT spending forecasts for annual growth across 100 countries. It will continue to evolve and capture the escalating impact of the coronavirus on market expectations and will be published alongside a “pessimistic scenario” for IT spending for as long as the crisis persists. The pessimistic scenario can be used to understand the potential impact of the crisis beyond current actual data indicators for GDP and IT markets.
Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.
Your ‘new’ old threat: macro-enabled documents
Malware attacks may have decreased in the last quarter of last year, but a new global trend has been unfolding: the use of macro-enabled documents for malware delivery.
This was one of the findings revealed by Cofense, provider of phishing defence solutions, in its recently released Q4 2019 Malware Trends Report. The report gives insight into the malware families, delivery methods and campaigns that were prominent globally during the past quarter. Cofense is distributed throughout sub-Saharan Africa by Networks Unlimited Africa.
“The intention of a macro is to assist with automating repetitive tasks,” says Stefan van de Giessen, general manager for cybersecurity at Networks Unlimited Africa. “Macros can be found in Microsoft Office documents such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, containing embedded code written in a programming language known as Visual Basic for Applications (VBA).
“However, threat actors can write VBA code to create macros that do harmful things and are embedded in documents that are then distributed online. Despite awareness and security efforts, macro-enabled documents continue to find their way into users’ inboxes.
“These documents are an initial intrusion vector for several malware families, such as the Emotet trojan. Few companies can completely disable macros, as they provide a valuable function in many environments.”
According to Wikipedia, Emotet is a banking trojan and botnet that distributes malicious emails to harvest financial information by injecting computer code into the networking stack of an infected Microsoft Windows computer, allowing sensitive data to be stolen via transmission.
Emotet’s disguises in distributing malicious e-mails during Q4 2019 included the delivery of fake financial invoices and invitations to a Christmas party, as well as other phishing bait. The Cofense report notes that other malware families were not as prolific, decreasing in volume as the quarter went on.
“As the report noted, Emotet is one of a number of threats currently facing organisations,” says Van de Giessen, “and so it is imperative to understand the current phishing landscape, as well as its future evolutions, to help organisations protect themselves from security breaches.”
According to the Cofense report, Emotet is likely to continue its infections into 2020. The report noted: “On the malware front, Windows 7’s end-of-life will probably lead to the creation of new malware and look for targeted ransomware to continue growing. 2020’s election season may bring about more phishing, while geopolitical events can result in more cyber threats.”
The report also fingered the information stealer, Loki Bot, which took the top spot as the most prevalent non-Emotet malware, with the Agent Tesla keylogger in second place. It is possible that less-experienced threat actors have preferred Loki Bot over its competition because of its easy deployment and low maintenance, enabling more distribution with less effort.
Says Van de Giessen, “This all goes to emphasise, once again, that technology alone is not enough when we try to assist both individuals and organisations to fight against cybercrime. The consistent ethos behind Cofense’s solutions is to unite people with technology, offering human-focused phishing defence solutions which enable people to identify, report, and mitigate such threats as spear phishing and malware.”
- Access the full Cofense Q4 2019 Malware Trends Report here