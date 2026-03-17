SuperUpload reaches 254Mbps 5G uplink speeds

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The Vodacom 5G technology aims to deliver ‘lightning-fast performance’ on mobile.

Vodacom South Africa has tested a new 5G technology called SuperUpload, which is capable of delivering uplink speeds of 254Mbps.

“On SuperUpload, customers experience the same lightning-fast performance on their mobile devices, enabling seamless cloud backups, rapid large file transfers, and high-quality video conferencing, all without being tethered to a desk,” said Vodacom in a press release.

Uplink speeds of about 250Mbps are typically associated with high-end fibre-to-the-home connections. According to Ookla’s January 2026 Speedtest Global Index, the fastest median mobile internet speed in Africa was 124.32Mbps in Morocco.

SuperUpload enables a 5G phone to use two different channels to send data and picks the faster one automatically. As network conditions change, the device shifts to the channel with less traffic or a stronger signal. The result, says Vodacom, is quicker uploads, smoother video calls, and more consistent upload performance when sharing large files or working in the cloud.

Beverly Ngwenya, Vodacom SA technology director, says: “We invest significantly in the modernisation of our network to the benefit our customers. The successful testing of SuperUpload means we can continue providing a superior 5G network experience, as the investment in our network continues to pay off. This is not just faster uploads, it represents a fundamental shift in what mobile connectivity makes possible.”

While 5G initially revolutionised download speeds, says Vodacom, the next evolution centres on uplink performance, how quickly users can send data. Modern applications from video conferencing and cloud gaming to AI tools demand powerful, consistent upload capability. SuperUpload aims to address this.

Vodacom provides the following advantages for SuperUpload:

Up to 250Mbps uplink speeds – Fibre-class performance on mobile.

Enhanced stability – Optimised for video, streaming, and AI-powered business applications.

Reduced latency – supporting real-time communication and seamless collaboration.

Reliable performance – Consistent speeds across varying coverage conditions.

“SuperUpload enables our network to support the most demanding modern applications with the low latency, consistent performance these applications require,” says Ngwenya.