Connectivity is key to innovation in Africa

Delays in fibre installation and unexplained outages are the signs of an infrastructure deficit, writes HERMAN VRIES, CEO of ASI Connect.

Across Africa, the promise of digital transformation is being constrained by a persistent challenge: unreliable connectivity. For many businesses this is not just a technical inconvenience it is a strategic vulnerability. Delays in fibre installation, inconsistent service quality, and unexplained outages are the signs of an infrastructure deficit that continues to delay innovation, competitiveness, and inclusive growth.

Fibre optics have played a transformative role in enabling high-speed internet and cloud services, particularly in urban areas such as Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos, and Kigali. In South Africa, the fibre market is projected to exceed R50 billion by 2027, reflecting strong demand and investment momentum. However, the rollout of fibre across the continent continues to face barriers such as:

Regulatory bottlenecks and delayed permit approvals

Infrastructure theft, vandalism, and insufficient maintenance

Geographic inaccessibility in rural and remote regions

Load-shedding and unreliable energy supply impacting uptime

These challenges have created a gap between fibre’s potential and its practical reach particularly in areas with dispersed populations or minimal legacy infrastructure.

The deployment of 5G is accelerating across Africa, with urban coverage exceeding 50% in several markets. Its capabilities low latency, high bandwidth, and ultra-reliable connectivity are enabling new use cases in industrial automation, precision agriculture, logistics, and mobile workforce enablement.

While 5G offers powerful capabilities, it cannot solve Africa’s connectivity challenges on its own. Its full potential depends on supporting infrastructure such as data centres, stable energy systems, and integration with local industries. Without these, 5G remains limited in impact. Given Africa’s varied landscapes, inconsistent infrastructure, and frequent power disruptions, a blended approach is essential. Combining fibre, wireless, satellite, and energy solutions is the only way to build reliable, scalable connectivity across the continent.

Herman Vries, CEO of ASI Connect.

Progressive African enterprises are reimagining connectivity as a strategic enabler of resilience, scalability, and innovation. Across sectors such as retail, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, leaders are investing in:

Resilience: Designing networks that withstand power disruptions, physical sabotage, and cyber threats

Scalability: Building infrastructure that evolves with digital demand

Security: Protecting converged IT and OT systems in increasingly cloud-based environments

Integration: Harmonising connectivity, energy, and IT strategy into a unified framework

Governments across Africa are enacting ICT policies aimed at expanding digital access, liberalising spectrum, and fostering cross-border interoperability. Initiatives such as the Smart Africa Alliance, One Africa Network, and the AU Digital Transformation Strategy are encouraging harmonised approaches to telecom regulation, cybersecurity, and data protection.

At the national level, key priorities include:

Digital inclusion frameworks to expand rural access

Open access models to drive infrastructure sharing

Cybersecurity legislation to protect critical systems

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) to accelerate network rollouts

For businesses, understanding and aligning with these evolving regulatory dynamics is essential to mitigating risk and unlocking opportunity.

Africa’s digital future demands more than gradual progress it calls for decisive investment in smart, robust, and inclusive connectivity solutions. Technologies such as low-Earth-orbit satellites and AI-driven network management are already transforming how organisations interact with digital infrastructure. The shift is no longer theoretical; it is actively unfolding across the continent, redefining the foundations of economic growth and competitiveness.

Businesses that prioritise investment in hybrid connectivity models, integrated energy infrastructure, and scalable, future-oriented design are not merely safeguarding their operations they are positioning themselves at the forefront of Africa’s next phase of digital and economic advancement.