VMware Tanzu puts cloud apps on any cloud

The F8 Spider sets a new benchmark for the “en plein air” sports car in terms of usable performance and exceptional handling, providing a rewarding driving experience. It excels in merging handling dynamics with in-car comfort.

Scuderia South Africa CEO Mervyn Eagles says: “We opted to launch the revolutionary F8 Spider in conjunction with the completion of our new corporate identity facelift of our flagship showroom in Bryanston, Johannesburg. Both the F8 Spider and the newly renovated facilities are set to pioneer the next generation of the customer experience in our market”

The Ferrari Corporate Identity emphasises three key features for the design of the space: innovation, authenticity and a welcoming ambiance. The globally implemented facelift is the first of the three-stage project, with stage two and three taking place at Scuderia Durban and Scuderia Cape Town, respectively. The corporate identity facelift incorporates several new state of the art features at the official Ferrari dealer’s showroom, including innovative enhancements to the primary showroom floor, Atelier, Heritage Library, and Delivery bay facilities.

The Ferrari F8 Spider was designed in parallel with the F8 Tributo and features the Prancing Horses’ compact and efficient RHT (Retractable Hard Top) which influences the lines of a model that leads its category.

The F8 Spider is the latest addition to an exclusive and prestigious bloodline of open-top V8 that began with the 308 GTS in 1977. It is less extreme than that of the 488 Pista, but sportier and more innovative than that of the 488 Spider which it replaces in the range.

Its greatest achievement is the fact that it unleashes its power instantaneously with zero turbo lag, whilst retaining this V8’s very special sound. This astonishing performance and car’s disarmingly effortless handling were made possible by integrating a series of innovative, track derived aero solutions into its design.

The V8 has raised the performance bar to unprecedented new heights, not only for turbo engines but power units of all types. The engine is a development of the V8 that won the “International Engine of the Year Award” for four consecutive years (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019) and that was also selected as the best engine of the last two decades.

The F8 Spider replaces the 488 Spider and improves on all aspects of its specifications: aside from the fact that its engine delivers an extra 50 cv, the new Ferrari is 20 kg lighter than its predecessor. It weighs just 20 kg more than the more extreme 488 Pista Spider. The F8 Spider is significantly more aerodynamically efficient, and features the new 6.1 version of the Side-Slip Angle Control system.

“Together with the debut of the F8 Spider, our fully-fledged showroom delivers a unique experience of the Ferrari universe,” says Eagles. “It is a hub for customers, prospects and enthusiasts to enjoy, but also to appreciate the particularity of every vehicle, to connect and understand the heritage of our brand and to develop relationships”

Scuderia SA provided the following information on the F8 Spider:

Technical Specifications

Engine

Type VS-90°- Turbo- dry sump

Overall displacement 3902cc

Max. power output* 720 cv (530kW) @8000rpm

Max torque* 770 Nm @3250 rpm

Specific power output 185 cv/1

Max. revs 8000 rpm

Compression ratio 9.9:1

Dimensions and weight

Length 4611 mm

Width 1979 mm

Height 1206 mm

Wheelbase 2650 mm

Front Track 1677 mm

Rear Track 1646mm

Dry Weight** 1400kg

Weight distribution 41.5% front- 58.5% rear

Boot capacity 200 litres

Fuel tank capacity 78 litres

Tyres:

Front 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0

Rear 305/30 ZR 20 J 11.0

Brakes:

Front 398 x 223 x 38mm

Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm

Transmission and gearbox

7-speed, dual clutch F1 Gearbox

Electronic controls

E-Diff3, F1-Trac, high performance ABS/EBD with Ferrari Prefill, FrS SCM-E, FDE+, SSC 6.1

Performance

0-100km/h 2.90 s

0-200km/h 8.2 km/h

Max. Speed 340 km/h

Fuel consumption and emissions

Under homologation

* With 98 octane petrol

** With optional contents