Product of the Day
VMware Tanzu puts cloud apps on any cloud
VMware’s new Tanzu portfolio enables enterprises to adopt cloud-native technologies and automate modern application lifecycles on any cloud.
Yesterday in San Francisco, VMware announced its newly expanded VMware Tanzu portfolio for modern applications, that enables cloud readiness without being stuck with a cloud provider. With a comprehensive software stack for modern applications — spanning application to infrastructure — VMwaredaus, it is well-positioned to enable and guide customers to develop new modern applications as well as modernise existing applications and infrastructure.
“Today, we bring to market a comprehensive portfolio for modern apps to help customers accelerate their pace of innovation,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware. “VMware gives developers the freedom to deliver apps to any cloud, remove barriers to Kubernetes adoption, and help IT administrators transform their skills in support of a new wave of modern apps.”
VMware Tanzu is a portfolio of products and services that enable enterprises to deliver better software faster. Customers can use the suite to automate the modern app lifecycle, run Kubernetes across clouds, and unify and optimise multi-cloud operations.
VMware provided the following information on initial products in the VMware Tanzu portfolio:
- VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid – Tanzu Kubernetes Grid is a Kubernetes runtime that helps customers install and run a multi-cluster Kubernetes environment on the infrastructure of their choice. It is designed to run Kubernetes consistently across any environment including data centres, hyperscalers, service providers, and at the edge. It includes the industry-standard open source technologies needed to stand up and support a cloud-neutral Kubernetes environment, is packaged for enterprise readiness, and is fully supported by VMware.
- VMware Tanzu Mission Control – Previewed in August 2019, Tanzu Mission Control is a centralised management platform for consistently operating and securing Kubernetes infrastructure and modern applications across multiple teams and clouds. It provides operators with a single control point for consistent management across environments and increased security and governance. Developers have self-service access to resources so they can get code into production faster. This service is now available.
- VMware Tanzu Application Catalog – Tanzu Application Catalog delivers a customisable selection of open source software from the Bitnami catalogue that is verifiably secured, tested, and maintained for use in production environments. The service gives developers the productivity and agility of pre-packaged apps and components, while enabling operators to meet the stringent security and transparency requirements of enterprise IT. This service was originally previewed as Project Galleon in August 2019.
VMware Tanzu Application Catalog, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Tanzu Mission Control are all available today.
Product of the Day
Scuderia SA reveals F8 Spider facelift
Scuderia South Africa, the official Ferrari dealer, has unveiled The Ferrari F8 Spider at a private preview held at the Ferrari showroom in Bryanston, South Africa.
The F8 Spider sets a new benchmark for the “en plein air” sports car in terms of usable performance and exceptional handling, providing a rewarding driving experience. It excels in merging handling dynamics with in-car comfort.
Scuderia South Africa CEO Mervyn Eagles says: “We opted to launch the revolutionary F8 Spider in conjunction with the completion of our new corporate identity facelift of our flagship showroom in Bryanston, Johannesburg. Both the F8 Spider and the newly renovated facilities are set to pioneer the next generation of the customer experience in our market”
The Ferrari Corporate Identity emphasises three key features for the design of the space: innovation, authenticity and a welcoming ambiance. The globally implemented facelift is the first of the three-stage project, with stage two and three taking place at Scuderia Durban and Scuderia Cape Town, respectively. The corporate identity facelift incorporates several new state of the art features at the official Ferrari dealer’s showroom, including innovative enhancements to the primary showroom floor, Atelier, Heritage Library, and Delivery bay facilities.
The Ferrari F8 Spider was designed in parallel with the F8 Tributo and features the Prancing Horses’ compact and efficient RHT (Retractable Hard Top) which influences the lines of a model that leads its category.
The F8 Spider is the latest addition to an exclusive and prestigious bloodline of open-top V8 that began with the 308 GTS in 1977. It is less extreme than that of the 488 Pista, but sportier and more innovative than that of the 488 Spider which it replaces in the range.
Its greatest achievement is the fact that it unleashes its power instantaneously with zero turbo lag, whilst retaining this V8’s very special sound. This astonishing performance and car’s disarmingly effortless handling were made possible by integrating a series of innovative, track derived aero solutions into its design.
The V8 has raised the performance bar to unprecedented new heights, not only for turbo engines but power units of all types. The engine is a development of the V8 that won the “International Engine of the Year Award” for four consecutive years (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019) and that was also selected as the best engine of the last two decades.
The F8 Spider replaces the 488 Spider and improves on all aspects of its specifications: aside from the fact that its engine delivers an extra 50 cv, the new Ferrari is 20 kg lighter than its predecessor. It weighs just 20 kg more than the more extreme 488 Pista Spider. The F8 Spider is significantly more aerodynamically efficient, and features the new 6.1 version of the Side-Slip Angle Control system.
“Together with the debut of the F8 Spider, our fully-fledged showroom delivers a unique experience of the Ferrari universe,” says Eagles. “It is a hub for customers, prospects and enthusiasts to enjoy, but also to appreciate the particularity of every vehicle, to connect and understand the heritage of our brand and to develop relationships”
Scuderia SA provided the following information on the F8 Spider:
Technical Specifications
Engine
Type VS-90°- Turbo- dry sump
Overall displacement 3902cc
Max. power output* 720 cv (530kW) @8000rpm
Max torque* 770 Nm @3250 rpm
Specific power output 185 cv/1
Max. revs 8000 rpm
Compression ratio 9.9:1
Dimensions and weight
Length 4611 mm
Width 1979 mm
Height 1206 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Front Track 1677 mm
Rear Track 1646mm
Dry Weight** 1400kg
Weight distribution 41.5% front- 58.5% rear
Boot capacity 200 litres
Fuel tank capacity 78 litres
Tyres:
Front 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0
Rear 305/30 ZR 20 J 11.0
Brakes:
Front 398 x 223 x 38mm
Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm
Transmission and gearbox
7-speed, dual clutch F1 Gearbox
Electronic controls
E-Diff3, F1-Trac, high performance ABS/EBD with Ferrari Prefill, FrS SCM-E, FDE+, SSC 6.1
Performance
0-100km/h 2.90 s
0-200km/h 8.2 km/h
Max. Speed 340 km/h
Fuel consumption and emissions
Under homologation
* With 98 octane petrol
** With optional contents
Product of the Day
New coin marks SA innovation
The South African Mint is keeping a close eye on innovation and has created a new coin that features a retinal cryoprobe, invented by South African Dr Selig Percy Amoils.
South African ingenuity and innovation has been roped in to enrich coin collecting in South Africa. A new collector coin features the retinal cryoprobe, invented and commercialised by South African ophthalmologist and biomedical engineer Dr Selig Percy Amoils.
It is the subject of the new 2020 2½c Tickey & R2 Crown series, produced by the South African Mint, a subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).
The South African Inventions theme was introduced on the Crown and Tickey coin series in 2016 to highlight globally relevant inventions and firsts by South Africans. In 2019 it featured Pratley Putty, the world’s first epoxy adhesive, invented by South African engineer George Pratley and used by NASA aboard its Ranger moon-landing craft over 50 years ago. This year the series features the retinal cryoprobe, invented in 1965 at Soweto’s Baragwanath Hospital, Africa’s largest hospital.
The cryoprobe is a large, pen-like instrument commonly used in cryosurgery, a technique that uses extreme cold to remove abnormal or diseased tissue. The retinal cryoprobe emits analgesic nitrous oxide, at below-freezing temperatures of -80oC. When inserted into a cut in the eye it freezes the cataract, which is then removed effortlessly. The procedure only targets damaged tissues without affecting any adjacent tissue.
Cataract surgery is one of the most common procedures performed worldwide and is considered among the most successful treatments in all of medicine. Cataract has been identified as a national health priority in the country and remains the leading cause of blindness according to the South African Optometric Association.
Amoils received global recognition for his invention and in 1975 was awarded the Queen’s Award for Technological Innovation. He also received the Medal of Honor of the US Academy of Applied Science. His cryoprobe remains on display at the Kensington Museum in London.
His most famous patient, President Nelson Mandela, had a cataract in his left eye removed days after his swearing in as democratic South Africa’s first president. For his work, Amoils was also bestowed with the Silver Order of Mapungubwe “for excellence in the field of ophthalmology and for inspiring his colleagues in the field of science”. The Order is awarded to South African citizens for achievements that have impacted internationally and served the interests of the Republic of South Africa.
“We created this beautiful coin for coin collectors who cherish the prospect of adding unique themes to their collections, as well as those whose lives have been changed due to this extraordinary invention. This is an everlasting way in which one can cherish the wonderful contributions made by South Africans,” says Honey Mamabolo, managing director of the South African Mint.
The crown coin features the anatomy of an eye on the reverse, the years ‘1965’ and ‘2020’, the words ‘Retinal Cryoprobe’, and the denomination ‘R2’. On the obverse, the national coat of arms, the words ‘South Africa’ in all the official languages, and the year of issue, ‘2020’, are featured. The reverse of the much smaller tickey coin depicts a gloved hand holding the retinal cryoprobe, the letters ‘SPA’ for ‘Selig Percy Amoils’, and the denomination 2½c. The obverse shows a King Protea, the words ‘South Africa’, and the year ‘2020’. When the tickey is placed on top of the crown in the designated area, the surgical procedure is recreated.
Only 1000 of the 2020 South African Inventions sterling-silver R2 crown coins and the single 2½ c sterling-silver Tickey coins will be produced individually, and 700 in a set including a sterling silver miniature sculpture of the eye and packaged in a piano finish varnish, walnut wood box. The range also includes the Krugerrand and Crown Launch set, which consists of a proof sterling-silver R2 Crown and a proof fine silver Krugerrand with a privy mark. Only 500 of these sets will be produced.
These coins and sets can be purchased from the Mint’s retail store in Centurion, as well as at Elegance Jewellers in Melrose Arch, True Story Stores at the OR Tambo Airport or Sandton City, and the African Medallion Group in Sandton. Online orders can be placed at https://www.samint.co.za/order-form/.