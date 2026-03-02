MWC 2026: Huawei targets backhaul for 5G evolution

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Huawei has set out a 5G-Advanced backhaul strategy aimed at control of the transport layer, which it says will determine how the network business evolves, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

On the eve of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, Huawei announced what it says is the next layer of commercial evolution for mobile networks.

The company outlined a 5G-Advanced mobile backhaul architecture built on SRv6, or Segment Routing over IPv6, which allows operators to embed routing instructions directly into data packets, giving them precise control over the paths traffic takes across the network.

This approach, says Huawei, shifts the focus from radio upgrades for improving signal strength toward the transport infrastructure that carries traffic between base stations and the core network. This, in turn, places transport networks at the centre of the industry’s next revenue push.

Huawei identified three bottlenecks that it says are constraining operators as they move toward 5G-Advanced, or what is more popularly known as 5.5G:

Bandwidth pressure.

Mobile sites are evolving toward 10Gbps connections and beyond. Traffic demand continues to climb, driven by ultra-high-definition video, immersive applications and enterprise workloads. Transport systems designed for earlier traffic mixes face scaling challenges as throughput requirements rise at the edge. Experience assurance.

Enterprise customers require defined performance aligned with service agreements. Industrial automation systems, financial trading platforms and healthcare networks depend on predictable latency and traffic isolation. Conventional IP routing optimises overall efficiency across the network, which can limit the ability to assign differentiated performance characteristics to specific services. Operational complexity.

Transport networks have accumulated multiple layers across access, aggregation and core domains. Parallel technologies and management systems increase operational overhead and slow the introduction of new services. Simplifying and converging these layers is presented as a priority for operators seeking cost control and agility.

Huawei’s proposed response allows engineers to assign network resources with greater precision. A manufacturing facility operating automated production lines can be mapped to a defined transport route engineered for stable latency. A financial services platform can receive bandwidth characteristics aligned with contractual commitments. Consumer broadband traffic can be directed along separate paths to prevent congestion from affecting enterprise services.

Huawei links this architecture to the broader evolution of 5G-Advanced networks, including support for higher-capacity site connections, like 10Gbps links. As radio networks densify and service portfolios expand, transport infrastructure must scale in parallel. The company argues that integrating SRv6 across the transport stack allows consolidation of network layers, while improving traffic steering accuracy.

The commercial context underpins the announcement. In many markets, nationwide 5G coverage has reached maturity. Operators now face pressure to generate stronger returns from extensive infrastructure investment. Enterprise services, private 5G deployments and differentiated performance tiers represent potential growth areas, yet each requires granular control over the network.

Programmable transport expands the tools available to operators. By assigning traffic to defined network paths with measurable performance characteristics, service offerings can be structured around specific guarantees. This supports pricing models that reflect performance differentiation rather than uniform data delivery.

Huawei cited deployments in several regions where SRv6-based mobile backhaul has been introduced to simplify topology and improve traffic steering efficiency. The emphasis remains on architectural readiness for evolving 5G-Advanced use cases, particularly in enterprise and industry vertical markets.

As MWC opens its doors, Huawei’s announcement directs attention to the infrastructure beneath the exhibition floor narrative. The company is making a case that transport programmability will influence how effectively operators translate 5G-Advanced capabilities into commercially defined services. The extent to which operators adopt that approach may well shape the next phase of 5G investment.