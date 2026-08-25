When the road runs out, the Isuzu fun begins

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Testing the versatile Isuzu MU-X 1.9 LS at the Hartbeespoort Dam 4×4 track revealed how it handles when the going gets interesting, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

These days, a family SUV has to be something of a jack-of-all-trades. During the week it needs to cope with school runs, shopping trips and traffic, while weekends can mean loading everyone aboard for a long-distance road trip. Then there are those occasions when the road disappears altogether and the vehicle is expected to keep going without throwing a tantrum.

The MU-X 1.9 LS is powered by Isuzu’s 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine, producing 110 kW and 350 Nm. Power is sent to the wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, which makes the SUV easy to drive in everyday traffic, while still giving it enough muscle when the terrain gets challenging.

The 1.9-litre engine is an interesting choice, because it is not trying to turn the MU-X into a sports car. It aims for a sensible balance between performance and running costs.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

There is enough torque for normal overtaking and loaded family trips, while the diesel engine should appeal to drivers who spend plenty of time covering long distances. It is a combination that feels particularly appropriate for South Africa, where an SUV may spend Monday morning crawling through traffic and Saturday afternoon bouncing along a dirt track.

The real test came at the ADA SA Training & Outdoor Centre near Hartbeespoort Dam, where the MU-X had the opportunity to demonstrate its off-road credentials.

The selectable four-wheel-drive system allows the driver to choose the appropriate mode when the surface becomes slippery or uneven. Add a rear differential lock, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control, and the MU-X has a useful collection of tools for dealing with difficult terrain.

Its 235 mm of ground clearance is also reassuring when the surface becomes rocky or rutted. More impressive is its claimed 800 mm wading depth, which gives the MU-X plenty of breathing room when confronted by water crossings.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Of course, having the hardware is only part of the equation. A good off-roader also needs to inspire confidence, particularly when the vehicle is being driven over steep inclines and across surfaces where traction is in short supply. In these situations, the MU-X allows the driver to concentrate on picking the right line rather than wondering whether the vehicle is going to make it.

The smart part about the MU-X is that its off-road ability does not come at the expense of everyday usability.

Inside is a spacious seven-seat cabin designed with family life in mind. The partial leather seats add a touch of comfort without making the interior feel precious. The driver’s seat has eight-way power adjustment and the front passenger gets four-way electric adjustment.

The second and third rows can be configured to suit passengers or luggage, which is essential in a vehicle that is likely to spend as much time carrying shopping bags and school equipment as it does camping gear.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Technology is well covered. The nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporates Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and Wi-Fi, while USB charging points front and rear help keep everyone’s devices alive. Anyone who has attempted a long family journey with three children and one phone battery at five percent will understand the significance of this feature.

The MU-X 1.9 LS comes equipped with a comprehensive range of safety systems. These include ABS, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist and seven airbags.

After putting the MU-X 1.9 LS through its paces at the ADA SA Training & Outdoor Centre in Hartbeespoort Dam, I realised it is an SUV aimed at people who want genuine versatility.

The 1.9-litre diesel is economical and sufficiently capable, the cabin is spacious enough for seven, the technology is up to date and the four-wheel-drive equipment gives it the ability to venture considerably further than the average family SUV.

The Isuzu MU-X is backed by a five-year/120,000 km warranty with roadside assistance, a six-year/90,000 km service plan and a five-year unlimited kilometre anti-corrosion warranty.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.