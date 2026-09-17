Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Honda HR-V is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 89kW and 145Nm, paired with a continuously variable transmission. That sounds like power, but I found myself having to work the engine harder than I would have liked when accelerating or trying to make quicker progress, particularly when overtaking or going up a hill.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The CVT does its best to make the most of what is available, but there is only so much it can do. Press the accelerator with enthusiasm and the engine revs rise, accompanied by that familiar CVT sensation of the engine sounding busier than the speed of the car suggests. It is perfectly adequate for getting around, but anyone expecting a lively little SUV is likely to be disappointed.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The HR-V is not unpleasant to drive, but it does not have the immediate response or sense of sophistication that I have come to expect from many newer compact SUVs. The steering, acceleration and general driving experience feel conventional, while the technology inside the cabin belongs firmly in the present.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The infotainment system is a good example. The HR-V has an 8-inch touchscreen and supports wireless Android Auto, giving me access to navigation, music, calls and messages through the systems I already use on my phone. It is a sensible approach, because I would rather have familiar smartphone functions than spend time learning an unfamiliar collection of menus.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It is not the largest or most spectacular infotainment system I have encountered, but I like the fact that Honda has concentrated on the functions I am most likely to use every day.

The seats are solid and offer excellent support, especially for the long haul trips. The rear-seat arrangement can be configured in different ways to accommodate passengers or taller and more awkwardly shaped items.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Honda SENSING is the more serious side of the HR-V’s technology. The system brings together a range of driver-assistance and safety functions, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Road Departure Mitigation.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Lane Keep Assist provides steering assistance when the car begins to move out of its lane, while Road Departure Mitigation is designed to help prevent an unintended departure from the roadway. Forward Collision Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking add another layer of protection by monitoring for potential frontal collisions and warning me if the system detects a developing hazard. Parking is helped by a rear-view camera and parking sensors.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

For me, the Honda HR-V is something of a technological time traveller. Its electronics and connectivity are modern, while its driving character feels more traditional.

Pricing for the Honda HR-V starts at R539,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.