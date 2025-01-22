Lenovo tackles AI’s intensive demands

Photo courtesy Lenovo

AI’s high energy consumption and climate impact are addressed by the likes of liquid cooling and sustainable practices, writes YUGEN NAIDOO, GM of Lenovo SA.

As artificial intelligence (AI) revolutionises industries, its intersection with energy consumption and climate impact has become a crucial conversation. At Lenovo we aim to be at the forefront of addressing these challenges, balancing innovation with sustainability.

AI is a force of change, enabling applications from self-driving cars to disaster prediction. However, AI’s use comes with an energy-intensive footprint. As we’re seeing more and more AI come online, AI is taking a lot more power than traditional IT does. So, you start putting all this very power-intensive gear into a single room and data center, and you start using the amount of power that could power a small South Africa town.

Data centers, the base of AI, only intensify this concern. Not only do they consume vast amounts of electricity, cooling them is also energy intensive. In fact, about 40% of the power bill in a data center goes to air conditioning. You’ve got something that’s already taking up a lot of power, and the resulting heat is going to cost you 40% more to air cool. That’s where we’re focusing – rethinking how that data center works, doing away with traditional air conditioning, and replacing it with liquid cooling.

Locally, data centers in South Africa are significant energy consumers, with their daily power usage capable of powering over 2.9-million homes. The total critical IT load of all 31 data centers in the country is approximately 434.86 MW, and when accounting for cooling and other operational needs, the total power consumption reaches around 652.29 MW.

This immense energy demand highlights the importance of sustainable solutions, such as the implementation of alternative energy sources and efficient cooling systems, to mitigate the environmental impact of these essential facilities in South Africa. Also, with broader issues at play such as loadshedding’s impact of increasing reliance on diesel this presents another environmental concern.

Lenovo’s response? Innovative solutions like Lenovo Neptune, a liquid cooling system designed to slash energy consumption. Lenovo’s Neptune cooling system can significantly benefit South Africa by reducing the energy consumption of data centers, which are major power consumers.

By utilising liquid cooling technology, Lenovo’s Neptune cooling can lower energy usage by up to 40%, compared to traditional air-cooling systems. This reduction in energy demand not only decreases operational costs but also aligns with South Africa’s sustainability goals, helping to mitigate the environmental impact of data centers. Additionally, the efficiency gains from Neptune can support the growth of South Africa’s digital infrastructure, fostering economic development and technological advancement.

On pace to net zero

Addressing AI’s energy demands is an integral part of Lenovo’s broader ESG commitments. With a net-zero emissions target by 2050 and interim goals for 2030, Lenovo is focused on reducing emissions across its operations, products, and supply chain. From installing solar panels at headquarters and production facilities to leveraging IoT for real-time operational efficiency, Lenovo is making strides toward its goals.

Lenovo’s goals are reflective of our customers’ and our long-term vision. We remain committed to driving down the energy use and the carbon impact of our products.

AI’s potential to optimise energy use and drive sustainability extends beyond Lenovo’s facilities. We can use AI and computer-aided engineering to design a more efficient cars. If we can make them even 5% more energy efficient, it will outweigh the energy cost of setting up that AI system.

These innovations extend to industries like retail, where AI is reducing waste and loss. For example, one of our customers, the largest grocery store chain in the U.S. uses AI at self-checkout to reduce loss shrinkage by billions a year.

Every single one of their self-checkouts has a camera above it. AI is analysing that camera footage as you do self-checkout. If you mis-scan something, either intentionally or unintentionally the system will alert the customer and employee to check the item. This use of AI is making a big impact on that company’s bottom line. This could be crucial for the retail industry in South Africa.

By predicting demand and managing stock levels, AI reduces wastage and ensures product availability. Personalised recommendations and targeted marketing campaigns driven by AI can boost customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Additionally, AI-powered predictive analytics help retailers anticipate market trends and understand customer behavior, leading to better business decisions. Retailers in South Africa are already leveraging AI to streamline processes and engage customers more effectively, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in the retail sector.

Governance plays a pivotal role in ensuring AI’s benefits do not come at an unacceptable cost. Lenovo has established a Responsible AI Committee and internal governance framework covering ethical, transparency, privacy and security, and other potential concerns. New AI solutions are evaluated against this framework to assess these potential concerns and others like diversity and inclusion, explainability, and environmental and social impact.

Externally, Lenovo is contributing to industry-wide discussions through initiatives like the UNESCO Responsible AI Pact. These efforts aim to set global standards for ethical and sustainable AI development.

Lenovo sees the intersection of AI, energy, and climate as an opportunity in South Africa. When it comes to sustainability in the era of AI, it is important that we continue to work together towards our common goals and look for solutions for how we can leverage the power of AI to make a difference. By aligning technological advancements with ESG goals, Lenovo is setting a standard for how businesses can innovate responsibly in an era of constant change.