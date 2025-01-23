Samsung launches S25 with Google’s galaxy

Photo supplied.

The unveiling of the new flagship range produced few hardware surprises but a flood of new AI capabilities, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Samsung’s own marketing revealed a hidden truth about its new Galaxy S25 range of flagship smartphones.

The series “is setting a new standard as a true AI companion with our most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created,” Samsung said in its unveiling of the Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra.

TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics, spelled it out: “The greatest innovations are a reflection of their users, which is why we evolved Galaxy AI to help everyone interact with their devices more naturally and effortlessly while trusting that their privacy is secured. Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives.”

In short, the phones’ enhancements are first and foremost about their AI functionality, and that is first and foremost about the integration of Google’s AI functionality into the Android operating system.

Roh told the audience at the launch event in San Jose, California: “Today we are setting the standard for mobile AI innovation once again.”

However, the most significant innovations demonstrated during the launch came from Google, which dominated proceedings with demonstrations of how its Gemini AI platform was built into the Samsung devices.

In tis own statement released after the event, Google said it was “continuing to reimagine the Android smartphone experience with AI at the core, creating truly seamless and intuitive experiences for everyone”.

It shared a number of updates to Gemini, as an “AI assistant, to make it even more helpful, personalised and accessible on your smartphone”. It provided the following summary:

Do more at once: You can now ask Gemini to do multiple things across different apps. Need to find a nearby restaurant with outdoor seating and let your friend know? Gemini can find options on Google Maps and then draft a text message with the details, all ready to send in Google Messages.

Gemini Live gets more visual: Gemini Live already lets you have natural conversations with AI to brainstorm ideas, simplify complex topics, or even practice for important moments. And now it’s getting even better! You can now add images, files, and YouTube videos to your conversations, making Gemini Live more multimodal, personal and contextual to you.

Project Astra capabilities: We also introduce Project Astra capabilities like screen sharing and live video streaming first to the Gemini app in the coming months.

While Google Pixel and Samsung S25 devices would be the first to get these capabilities, they are designed to be part of future upgrades across all Android phones, and on any device that uses Gemini.

Where does that leave the hardware? Significantly more powerful processors, including Samsung’s first 3 nanometer ultra-thin phone chip, allow for better performance, lower power consumption and more advanced capabilities. A dramatically improved ultra-wide camera lens, upgraded from 12MP to 50MP, will allow for far more detail in images.

The S25 Ultra is 18 grams lighter than the previous edition, while a slightly smaller bezel allows for a larger screen in what is effectively the same size, if marginally thinner, body. More rounded corners enhance a premium feel, and the phone does ultimately feel like an upgrade – but not an obvious one.

Samsung provided the following details on the new devices:

Galaxy’s Most Powerful Performance Ever

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. With unique customisations by Galaxy, this is the most powerful processor ever on Galaxy S series, delivering a performance boost of 40% in NPU, 37% in CPU and 30% in GPU compared to previous generation. This power fuels the Galaxy S25 series’ ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise, including previously cloud-based AI tasks such as Generative Edit.

Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies worked together to customise the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The Galaxy S25 series features advanced, efficient AI image processing with ProScaler to achieve a 40% improvement in display image scaling quality, while incorporating custom technology with Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) embedded within the processor using Galaxy IP to enable greater display power efficiency.

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is also equipped with Vulkan Engine and improved Ray Tracing, which makes for smoother and more realistic mobile gaming.

All intense device usage and AI processing run smoothly thanks to changed heat dissipation structure with 40% larger vapor chamber and a tailored thermal interface material (TIM) that delivers extra improvement in thermal efficiency.

Unleashing Truly Pro Creation

The Galaxy S25 series delivers ultra-detailed shots at every range with high resolution sensors and ProVisual Engine, setting a new standard for mobile photography. With a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor upgraded from the previous 12MP, Galaxy S25 Ultra provides exceptional clarity and vibrancy.

10-bit HDR recording is now applied by default, offering four times richer colour expression compared to 8-bit. Galaxy S25 can thus capture details in any lighting conditions. Plus, low-light videos have never been clearer than with Galaxy S25. Based on powerful processor, Galaxy S25 analyses movement and time to reduce noise more effectively. This integration allows

detecting both moving and static objects with greater precision, ensuring sharper, cleaner footage in any scenario.

Galaxy S25 also introduces a range of tools once limited to specialised software, making advanced editing accessible for all.

Now anyone can be a pro at editing photos and videos. Audio Eraser simplifies the removal of unwanted noise in videos. By

isolating categories of sounds – including voices, music, wind, nature, crowd and noise – you can control what to tone down or eliminate entirely.

For a DSLR-like experience on mobile, Galaxy S25 introduces depth-of-field control with Virtual Aperture, integrated into the popular Expert RAW. Galaxy S25 also elevates cinematic creativity with Galaxy Log, enabling precise colour grading options for more professional video production.

Portrait Studio has also been enhanced, allowing users to create personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions. Filters introduces new analog-style filters, delivering film-like aesthetic for their photos and videos.

Photo supplied.

Durable Design Embracing a More Circular Approach

The Galaxy S25 series builds upon Galaxy’s ‘Essential Design’ grounded in ‘Simple, Impactful and Emotive’ elements. Galaxy S25 Ultra refines this essence into the slimmest, lightest and most durable Galaxy S series yet, with a rounded edge for a comfortable grip that complements the series’ aesthetic identity.

Galaxy S25 Ultra features durable titanium and the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2, a first-of-its-kind material that is more durable than glass. It combines Corning’s glass-ceramic with a proprietary anti-reflective surface treatment, helping to ensure advanced drop protection alongside anti-reflection surface treatment and scratch resistance.

Every external component of Galaxy S25+ and S25 now includes at least one recycled material, as their metal frame incorporates recycled armor aluminum for the first time.

In addition, while every Galaxy S25 series device uses a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt for its battery, Galaxy S25 will be the first Galaxy smartphone to feature batteries made with recycled cobalt sourced from previous Galaxy devices or the batteries discarded during the manufacturing process. Samsung goes through multiple stages with its like-minded partners, from extracting cobalt from used batteries to re-using the recycled cobalt for the batteries of Galaxy S25.

Combined with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, the Galaxy S25 series ensures a reliable and optimised performance over a longer lifespan.

For greater peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, repairs, and replacements, ensuring peace of mind for Galaxy users. Plus, Samsung is introducing the New Galaxy Club. For users who love having the latest technology, this flexible subscription model is designed to make owning and upgrading Galaxy devices more convenient than ever. Regional details and availability will be announced at a later date.

The Galaxy S25 series will be available for pre-order from 23 January to 13 February 2025. Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Gray. Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be available in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue and Mint.

Specification Table

Galaxy S25 Ultra Display 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) Vision booster Adaptive colour tone Measured diagonally, Galaxy S25 Ultra’s screen size is 6.9-inch in the full rectangle and 6. 8 -inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 77.6 X 162.8 X 8.2mm, 218g Camera 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera F1.9, FOV 120˚ 200 MP Wide Camera OIS F1.7, FOV 85˚ 50MP Telephoto Camera 5x Optical Zoom, OIS F3.4, FOV 22˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera 3x Optical Zoom, OIS F2.4, FOV 36˚ 12MP Front Camera F2.2, FOV 80˚ Memory & Storage 12GB + 1TB 12 + 512GB 12 + 256GB Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software. Memory option may vary by market. Battery 5,000 mAh Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,855mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired charging: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC PD . 45W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. Wireless charging compatible with WPC. Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, S24, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds FE, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 15 One UI 7 Network and Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.4 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 7 router. Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Rating: Water and dust resistant based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time. Water and dust resistance of the S Pen may also diminish over time because of normal wear and tear.

Galaxy S25 Galaxy S25+ Display 6.2-inch FHD+ 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) Vision booster Adaptive colour tone Measured diagonally, Paradigm’s screen size is 6.2-inch in the full rectangle and 6.0-inch with accounting for the rounded corners, Paradigm+’s screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.5-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 70.5 x 146.9 x 7.2mm, 162g (mmWave/Sub6) 75.8 x 158.4 x 7.3mm, 190g (mmWave/Sub6) Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, FOV 120˚ 50 MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8, FOV 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚ 12MP Front Camera F2.2, FOV 80˚ Memory & Storage 12 + 256GB 12 + 256GB Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software. Memory option may vary by market. Battery 4,000 mAh 4,900 mAh Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3,885mAh for Galaxy S25 and 4,755mAh for Galaxy S25+. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Wired charging: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC PD . Power Adapter and data cable sold separately. Using the original Samsung 45W Power Adapter and data cable is recommended for Galaxy S25+ and the original Samsung 25W Power Adapter and data cable recommended for Galaxy S25. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S25 and 45W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S25+ while device had 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. Wireless charging compatible with WPC. Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, S24, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds FE, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 15 One UI 7 Network and Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.4 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 7 router. Water Resistance IP68 IP68 rating: Water and dust resistant based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.