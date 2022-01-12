Samsung launches Galaxy A03 Core

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A03 Core, the latest smartphone in the Galaxy A Series. This R1,899 device is a feature-packed device with a large screen and a good camera set.

It comes with a large 6.5” Infinity-V display offering an immersive viewing experience for those who love binging on content. With HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio, it provides vivid clarity while browsing or watching content. Powered by the powerful octa-core processor, it provides optimised performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption even while browsing and using multiple apps. The long-lasting 5000mAh battery provides power to keep you going and lets you spend more time watching content and less time charging your smartphone.

It’s also equipped with 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture for bright photos and 5MP front camera to take sharp selfies. It comes with 32GB internal memory with expandable memory up to 512 GB allowing you to store more content without worrying about your smartphone running out of storage.

The Galaxy A03 Core has been developed on the latest Android Go platform, which means it comes with lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS. These customised apps of Android Go 11 launch 20% faster compared to Android 10 Go, making for an even greater user experience. Android Go 11 also promises increased safety with its new Safe Folder feature that safeguards all that you want via encrypted PIN and pattern.

On the design side, it has smooth curves and a textured back offering a comfortable grip. The striped pattern near the camera adds to the style quotient. It is available in two classic colours – Black and Blue.