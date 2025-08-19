‘Lego Voyagers’ reveals missing pieces

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The co-op adventure lets players team up as Lego bricks to solve puzzles and explore brick-built worlds.

Lego Voyagers will release on 15 September 2025, a new trailer for the upcoming co-op game reveals.

The title was announced at Summer Game Fest earlier this year. It is developed by Light Brick Studio (Lego Builder’s Journey) and published by Annapurna Interactive.

Lego Voyagers gameplay

In Lego Voyagers, players can embark on a two-player journey, tackling platforming challenges and puzzles as Lego bricks. The game features Friend’s Pass, allowing friends to play together using only one purchased copy.

Lego says the story is about friendship and play, as two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, embark on an adventure beyond their wildest dreams, and learn the value of being connected.

Players can tumble, jump, snap pieces together, and build their way through detailed brick worlds. The non-verbal narrative unfolds in brick-built environments with an atmospheric soundtrack.

The game seeks to explore open questions about building friendships, sharing dreams, and giving space. Lego says it reminds us that while playing and being creative is for all shapes and sizes, it’s always better when you share it with a friend.

Where to play Lego Voyagers?

Lego Voyagers will release on 15 September 2025 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.