‘Sword of the Sea’ reaches shore today

The new adventure game Sword of the Sea blends high-speed movement with atmospheric exploration in a vast, abandoned world. The title, directed by award-winning game designer Matt Nava, releases today (19 August 2025).

Nava’s previous works include the indie title Journey, which won multiple BAFTA awards including Artistic Achievement and Game Design. He directed Abzû and The Pathless.

Sword of the Sea features Nava’s distinctive artistic influence and a score by long-time collaborator Austin Wintory, with whom he worked on all three of his previous games. Nava cofounded Giant Squid, the indie studio behind Sword of the Sea.

Sword of the Sea gameplay

Players can take on the role of the Wraith, a lone figure tasked with bringing life back to a desert wasteland. They ride a Hoversword, a device that combines the features of a snowboard, skateboard and hoverboard.

The board is central to gameplay, offering movement across sand and water. Players can catch air from wave crests, perform flips and spins, and navigate halfpipes, ramps, and wall rides.

The aim is to collect Ocean Seeds, which restore water to the land and allow marine life to return. Restored ocean regions will change the scenery. They increase movement speed and open new routes for exploration.

The game encourages maintaining momentum, with opportunities for tricks and stunts. Players can find Tetra, which can be sold to vendors to unlock skateboarding tricks. At key moments, the focus shifts to combat as the Wraith faces off against massive leviathans, encounters inspired by Shadow of the Colossus.

The environments include sandy deserts, glacial mountains, and other constantly shifting terrains, with a focus on feeling a spiritual magic. The design draws from experiences in surfing, snowboarding, and scuba diving, with an emphasis on flow and immersion rather than score-based challenges.

Where to play Sword of the Sea?

Sword of the Sea is available on PlayStation 5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.