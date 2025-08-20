Gamescom reveals ‘Honeycomb’ release date

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The release date for the upcoming survival-exploration game Honeycomb: The World Beyond has been revealed in a new trailer at Gamescom 2025. The game, set to launch on 6 November, puts players in the role of a bioengineer exploring a dangerous alien world filled with strange fauna and flora.

Gamescom, one of the world’s largest gaming expos, is hosting a demo at the Indie Arena Booth from 20 to 24 August 2025 in Cologne, Germany. The event draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and showcases new projects from developers worldwide.

The trailer also announced a partnership with Nvidia, confirming support for DLSS 4, RTX, and RTXDI. These technologies are designed to enhance lighting, reflections, and environmental rendering, with particular attention given to water and surface details.

Gameplay – Honeycomb: The World Beyond

Players can take on the role of Hennessy, a bioengineer working for EON Corp as part of Operation Honeycomb. The mission is tied to Earth’s survival, with all data collected considered confidential. Sota7 is presented as a lush, vibrant planet, but beneath its meadows and caverns lie threats that test both scientific expertise and survival skills.

Photo supplied.

The core of the game revolves around studying and cataloguing alien flora and fauna. While some creatures may prove harmless or even helpful, others resist sharing their habitat with human explorers. Bioengineering plays a key role: players can crossbreed plants to create new species with properties that could save lives back on Earth.

Base-building is another pillar of gameplay. With the aid of hive drones, players expand their research facilities, collect resources, and establish an environment suitable for long-term habitation and experimentation. The game includes a planning mode for those less inclined toward construction, automating the process while still allowing expansion. Survival extends beyond research, with food, water, and environmental hazards requiring careful management.

Photo supplied.

The developers recently introduced new additions to the fauna. Smaller critters such as rats, bats, and insects have already been shown, while the Gamescom reveal added the Nango – a larger, scaled alien species inhabiting Sota7.

Where to play Honeycomb: The World Beyond?

Honeycomb: The World Beyond will release on 6 November 2025 on PC (via Steam and Epic Games), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. A demo is available to play at the 2025 Gamescom’s Indie Arena Booth from 20 to 24 August 2025.