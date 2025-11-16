Changan sedan launched in SA

Photo courtesy Changan.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

A new compact sedan, the Changan Alsvin, has launched in South Africa. The vehicle features a 1.5L engine, automatic transmission and a sunroof.

The Alsvin is part of the Changan’s new range launching in SA, as the marque joins a wide range of new Chinese brands taking on the local market.

The automotive company says buyers in the compact sedan segment have had to compromise between affordability and comfort for too long. The Alsvin, it says, fills that gap with a package that balances price, practicality and pride of ownership.

The Alsvin’s interior includes leather and cloth combination seats and a leather-trimmed steering wheel. The cabin layout incorporates standard controls and storage areas. Changan says the spacious cabin features thoughtful ergonomics and practical storage.

The Alsvin has a 7-inch infotainment screen with Bluetooth and USB connectivity options. It features cruise control and a rear parking camera.

Under the hood, the Alsvin offers a choice between a 1.4L 5-speed manual or a 1.5L automatic transmission. The 1.5L engine in particular, says Changan, delivers smooth, responsive performance that makes city commutes and longer drives equally effortless.

New Changan models are being offered with introductory pricing. The Alsvin is expected to retail in South Africa below R250,000 and comes with a 5-year/150,000km warranty. It includes a range of standard features for vehicles in its segment.