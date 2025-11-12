Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Some cars do not need an introduction, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volkswagen Golf is one of those rare creatures that has earned its legend through decades of doing almost everything well. Over the years, it has become something of an automotive yardstick: the car others are measured against. So, when the keys to a new Golf arrived for a review, I was more than a little curious to see whether the modern version still lived up to the name.

Spoiler alert: it most certainly did.

The Golf exudes confidence. Volkswagen has never felt the need to shout about the Golf, and that sense of sophistication remains intact. The design is clean, modern, and well-proportioned, with just the right balance between sporty and sensible. Subtle chrome touches, a strong shoulder line, and sharp LED lighting give it presence without pretension. It is the kind of car that looks equally at home in a corporate parking lot or gliding down a winding coastal road or being put through its paces at a racetrack.

Climbing inside, the cabin felt like a masterclass in ergonomics. Volkswagen has refined the art of creating interiors that are practical and stylish, and the Golf continues that tradition. The seats are supportive without being too firm, visibility is excellent, and every control seems to fall exactly where one expects it to be. The materials feel premium, from the soft-touch surfaces to the solid click of every button. The digital displays is modern without overwhelming the senses. It is a cabin designed for people who appreciate simplicity.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The infotainment system, with its crisp graphics and intuitive layout, made daily drives so pleasant. Android Auto connected easily, without a cable. The sound system delivered clear, balanced audio. One begins to understand why so many drivers fall in love with this car. It is not merely a hatchback; it is a Golf.

On the road, the Golf’s reputation for balanced handling remains well deserved. The steering feels precise, with just the right amount of weight, and the suspension manages to strike a remarkable balance between comfort and control. City driving was easy and relaxed.

The engine offered an excellent mix of power and efficiency, delivering smooth acceleration and quiet operation. Gear changes were crisp, and the car seemed happiest gliding effortlessly along. It reminded me why the Golf has always been more than a hatchback; it is a symbol of balanced motoring.

Of course, practicality remains a Golf trademark. The boot offers enough space for weekend luggage, shopping bags, or even an ambitious DIY project, while the rear seats fold down easily for extra flexibility. It is the kind of car that fits effortlessly into a busy life, whether that means the school run, the office commute, or a spontaneous Sunday adventure.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Over the review period, I found myself appreciating the Golf’s competence. It never demanded attention, but it impressed at every turn. It reminded me that true quality lies in attention to detail.

When the time came to return it, I felt a surprising pang of reluctance. The Golf may not be flamboyant, but it has an undeniable charm. It is the sort of car that wins one over with everyday excellence rather than flashy gimmicks.

The Volkswagen Golf remains a class act. Refined, practical, and confident, it continues to set the standard for what a hatchback should be. Some things, it seems, only get better with time.

Pricing for the Volkswagen Golf starts at R580,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.