Quirky Lego car with a big personality

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive MT is a pint-sized SUV with a personality as big as its bold styling, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Hyundai Exter’s quirky, boxy design is a refreshing change from the usual curvy SUVs on the market. It has got a rugged, off-road-inspired look with chunky cladding, and a bold grille. A two-tone colour scheme adds a touch of playfulness, making it stand out in a crowd.

Inside the vehicle is a surprisingly spacious cabin for this Lego car. The seats are comfortable, and the driving position is excellent, offering a commanding view of the road. While it is not the most luxurious interior, it is well-equipped and practical.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The dashboard is simple and easy to use, with a clear digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system really impressed me. It works seamlessly. I plugged in a USB-A data cable and connected it to my Android cell phone. It connected instantly and immediately displayed Android Auto. Many more expensive vehicles do not operate as efficiently with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. And, if you no longer have a USB-A cable, don’t panic, the Exter has a USB-C outlet. It also offers Bluetooth with voice recognition.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Great features of the Lego car include tyre pressure monitoring, and a steering wheel with multifunction controls, which meant I did not need to take my eyes off the road. The rear park assist is a bonus. Driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags (6 airbags) with central locking and keyless entry are additional safety features. However, the air conditioning is still manual.

Under the hood, the Exter packs a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers a decent amount of power for city driving. The 5-speed manual gearbox is smooth and easy to shift, and the clutch pedal is light. The steering is light and responsive, making the Exter easy to manoeuvre in tight spaces.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The real fun of the Exter lies in its driving dynamics. It is nimble and agile, with a playful character that encouraged me to explore winding roads. The suspension is on the firm side, but it strikes a good balance between comfort and handling. The Exter handled speed bumps with aplomb. The ride quality is great, and the noise insulation is surprisingly good for a car in this segment.

The Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive MT is a unique and refreshing addition to the South African market. It is a fun, practical, and affordable SUV that is quite fuel efficient.

Pricing for the Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive MT starts at R289,900.