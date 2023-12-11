Legion Go sparks excitement at rAge

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A vibrant gaming culture flourished among the fierce gaming competitions, beautiful cosplays, and powerful PCs at rAge 2023, writes JASON BANNIER.

Lenovo’s handheld gaming cloud device, the Legion Go, made one of its first appearances on the African continent at rAge (the Really Awesome Gaming Expo) this weekend in Johannesburg.

Set to compete against the likes of the Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck, the Lenovo Legion Go will arrive in SA early next year. It streams games from the cloud, and features:

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor;

144hz touchscreen display;

Touchpad;

Detachable controllers, where the right controller can be converted into a mouse.

“We got about 4 hours playtime for Fallout 4, and it recharges in 30 minutes to about 70%,” said Pure Retail marketer Divan van Tonder at Lenovo’s rAge stand.

My hands-on experience with the device was enjoyable. Learning the controls for Call of Duty was intuitive when using the controller in its vertical mouse position (FPS mode). Keeping in mind that it was plugged in during my gaming session, it functioned smoothly with little-to-no performance drops.

It was one of several exciting upcoming devices previewed at rAge. For example, MSI showcased an upcoming PC which features the B760M Project Zero motherboard.

Mechiel Schoeman, MSI marketing manager for Components SA, said: “Cases like the Pano M100 PZ are manufactured to fit the motherboard, with user-friendliness in mind, as one can simply unclip the sides.”

This product supports Intel Core 14th/13th/12th gen processors, Intel Pentium Gold and Celeron processors for LGA 1700 socket, and DDR5 memory, up to 7800+(OC) MHz.

MSI has partnered with First National Bank to offer financing options to customers to enable affordable high-end gaming product purchases.

At the MSI booth, nestled within a glass case and captivating the attention of onlookers, stood a fully operational Lego Batman PC. This creation, assembled with minimal screws on select components, showcased the ingenuity of its construction using interlocking Lego bricks.

Sony’s set of gaming earbuds, the WF-G700N, will also arrive in SA next year.

“It’s interesting for the gamers, because this is a new thing for them,” says Sony’s MEA area sales manager Rob Hammond. “With Sony’s noise cancellation being leagues ahead of conventional mainstream, we have incorporated it, along with artificial intelligence, into these gaming earbuds.”

Designed with 360-degree spatial sound for gaming, a built-in microphone, and up to 12 hours of battery, Sony’s WF-G700N gaming earbuds will attempt to rattle conventional over-ear headset gaming.

Beyond the excitement of the anticipated new products, rAge delivered an exhilarating final to the Valorant tournament, hosted in collaboration with Carry1st, Predator, and Gizzu. Nixuh built up a 2-0 lead in the first two games, but Goliath Gaming caught up to even the playing field in the third and fourth games to make it 2-2. Ending with a close final score of 13-11 in the fifth and final game, Nixuh emerged victorious.

caption: Via @AfricanGaming on X (formerly Twitter)

Beyond the gaming realm, cosplayers adorned the event, captivating audiences with a spectacular showcase of their creative and beautiful outfits.

.

caption: Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords2 on X/Twitter) and Matt Brett (@vicarious_cospaly on Instagram) show off their One Piece and Star Wars cosplays.

The Artist Alley, a vibrant enclave comprised diverse small boutiques offering an array of wares such as katanas, 3D-printed dragons, and cosplay accessories. It contributed significantly to the vitality and sense of community at the event.