rAge Expo 2023 debuts VR arena

The Virtual Reality Arena, in partnership with RGB Gaming, offers 100-square-metres of free-roaming VR combat.

rAge 2023 attendees will be able to immerse themselves in a pioneering 100-square-metre Virtual Reality Arena, sponsored by RGB Gaming. This innovative VR platform introduces a free-roaming VR Combat Arena accommodating up to four players and two referees simultaneously.

Ditching traditional fixed layouts, the arena transforms into an expansive, dynamic laser tag battleground. Participants can anticipate a gaming experience that transcends boundaries, with real-time adjustments to maps, weapons, and game modes, ensuring an entirely personalised and captivating encounter.

The VR Arena is powered by cutting-edge technology, delivering an unforgettable gaming sensation. Utilising the most advanced VR system available, players will find themselves seamlessly merging with the game environment.

Says Michael James, rAge project director: “We’ve worked hard to bring the best possible experiences to our fans and attendees of the expo, and we think hosting a live VR Arena like this is a testament to the love we have for what we do. Technology just keeps getting better and surprising us each year. This year’s event is one you don’t want to miss.”

The VR Arena promises various activation opportunities, creating a fusion of technology, gaming, and fun. Coupled with other exciting attractions at rAge Expo 2023, this year promises “an experience that will surpass virtual expectations”.

Event Details:

Dates: 8-10 December 2023

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

For more information and ticket bookings, visit www.rageexpo.co.za.