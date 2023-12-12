Games, for a change

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Games for Change has launched the ‘Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge’, a campaign for diversity in gaming, in partnership with Google Play and HP.

Announced at the Games for Change Africa Festival last week, the campaign aims to increase visibility for underrepresented creators in a sector that reaches over 3-billion people worldwide.

“While the gaming industry is becoming more diverse, there are many voices and stories that remain underrepresented in the industry and the content it creates,” says Susanna Pollack, president of Games for Change.

Until 21 February 2024, game developers worldwide can submit completed or beta versions of Android mobile games that have been released into the mobile market or have an upcoming expected release date in 2024. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of industry experts through a three-phase jury process, and evaluated in four key areas: impact, innovation, gameplay and overall proposal.

One team will be selected to receive financial and capacity-building resources — including US$10,000 from HP, HyperX gaming peripherals, mentorship, and marketing and promotional support to launch the game in the Google Play store. The winning game will be showcased at the annual Games for Change Festival in New York City in mid-2024.

As part of the Challenge, G4C will also provide learning and professional development opportunities for underrepresented creators. It included a Game Design Sprint as part of the G4C Africa Festival on December 1. During the event, teams of creators developed game concepts related to the theme of “uplifting voices” that were presented to a panel of regional experts during a culminating pitch event.

* For more information, visit Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge here.