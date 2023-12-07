Quark speeds up gaming at rAge

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Clear Access and Vuma’s high-speed fibre package, Quark, are providing SA gamers with high-speed gaming at rAge 2023.

Quark, a high-speed fibre package, is providing a 40Gbps fibre connection to deliver an interruption-free gaming experience for an anticipated 600 NAG LAN gamers at rAge Expo 2023, from 8 to 10 December.

Through a collaboration between fibre provider Vuma and internet service provider Clear Access, the package seeks to provide an unparalleled gaming experience with impressive connectivity speeds, zero lag, and no contention.

Marketing manager at Clear Access Rob Nelson says: “Our partnership with Clear Access also positively impacts the functionality of the main event halls by providing exhibitors with quick and reliable internet connectivity, which is essential for the success of the whole event.”

One of the primary challenges faced by SA gamers has been the latency issues arising from the distant location of gaming servers, predominantly situated in Europe. Quark addresses this by efficiently connecting users to servers, minimising lag and providing fast ping rates.

“For South African gamers who are serious about ranking up and making their mark internationally, or even those who want an enhanced, lag and contention-free gaming experience, Quark is going to level the playing fields,” says Nelson.

Quark introduces three high-speed packages catering to both home and business users: Quark at 100 Mbps, Duo Quark at 200 Mbps, and Penta Quark at 500 Mbps. These speeds are achieved through enhanced routing on the fibre network facilitated by Clear Access, ensuring a high-quality online gaming experience.

“This is a game-changer for serious players in the country, being the first product of its kind aimed specifically at elevating the gaming experience through an incredibly resilient network,” says Nelson.

The Clear Access booth at rAge Expo is allowing only gamers to sign up for Quark, and provides an opportunity to test ping rates for their favourite games. Visitors can expect entertainment, including simulator games and the popular ‘button’ game from the previous year.

Quark is available through Clear Access to all home users on the Vuma network. As an added incentive, new subscribers will receive a UPS to keep routers powered, ensuring uninterrupted gaming day and night.

*Visit the Vuma website here to sign up here.