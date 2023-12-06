Big buzz for SA’s biggest Valorant tournament

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Predator Gaming, Quark by Clear Access and Gizzu are teaming up for the Carry1st VALZA Cup.

The buzz is building for SA’s biggest Valorant tournament, the Carry1st VALZA Cup.

The event, scheduled from December 8 to 10 at rAge Expo, sees the teaming up of three prominent sponsors, Predator Gaming, Quark by Clear Access, and Gizzu.

rAge Expo provided the following details:

Predator Gaming steps in as a key partner, supplying the event monitors that will elevate the visual experience for participants. These high-performance monitors boast high-speed IPS panels with refresh rates and response times that set the stage for unparalleled gameplay. The partnership with Predator Gaming ensures that participants at The Carry1st VALZA Cup will have the best visuals, enabling them to showcase their skills with precision and clarity.

For Quark by Clear Access, their contribution forms the backbone of the tournament’s broadcast. The event will run on the Quark by Clear Access internet connection, offering the fastest and most reliable connectivity to Valorant players across the country. This not only ensures smooth gameplay but also keeps viewers connected to the live broadcast, creating an immersive experience for gaming enthusiasts and fans alike.

Powered by Gizzu takes charge of the essential element that often goes unnoticed until it’s crucial—power. Gizzu will be supplying backup units for both the gaming machines and the broadcast, ensuring that when the power goes down, the excitement doesn’t. With Gizzu’s support, The Carry1st VALZA Cup can guarantee an uninterrupted and electrifying gaming spectacle.