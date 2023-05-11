Legend of Zelda sequel soars

‘Tears of the Kingdom’, a highly anticipated sequel to the ‘Breath of the Wild’, has finally arrived as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, writes JASON BANNIER.

Fans of the Legend of Zelda series have been eagerly anticipating the release of the latest instalment, and Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. The sequel to Breath of the Wild brings new challenges, graphics, and an immersive storyline.

Players once again take on the role of Link, who sets out on a quest to save the kingdom from mysterious new threat. Along the way, players will encounter new allies and enemies, explore stunning new environments, and face challenging puzzles and battles. The game’s updated graphics ensure breath-taking scenery for players to explore.

One of the key features is the ability to play in handheld or docked mode, providing flexibility for players on the go or at home. The game also includes new abilities and features that build on the mechanics of Breath of the Wild, giving players even more options to navigate the world and overcome obstacles.

The storyline will explore themes of loss, grief, and the power of hope in the face of despair. This fresh take on the Legend of Zelda franchise provides an immersive and emotional experience for players.

Eiji Aonuma, the producer of the series, has described Tears of the Kingdom as a game where “you can do a lot of things just by thinking about what’s even possible.” This emphasis on player agency and creativity is a hallmark of the series and is sure to resonate with fans old and new. For those unfamiliar with the Legend of Zelda franchise, it’s a long-running series of action- adventure games that follows the adventures of the hero Link as he battles evil forces to save the land of Hyrule. The series has been a fan favourite since its inception in 1986 and has spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs across various platforms.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers stunning graphics, innovative gameplay, and an emotional storyline.

For more information, visit: https://zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/