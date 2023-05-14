Zee Nxumalo hits the sweet spot

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Two months after the release of her latest project, KwaNxumalo (Deluxe), Zee Nxumalo has released the music video for the project’s lead single,

Pholile 2.0 featuring the multi award-winning pair of Azana and Mlindo The Vocalist. The video has premiered on MTV Base and has been on high rotation on Trace Africa and Channel O.

Pholile 2.0 marks the 20-year-old afropop sensation’s debut music video since turning her focus to music after signing with the platinum-selling independent label Punchline Media a year and a half ago. It’s also a full circle moment for Zee to have a single featuring her idol, Mlindo the Vocalist.

Zee first exploded onto the scene five years ago as a 15-year-old when her cover of Mlindo’s hit single, AmaBlesser, went viral on social media and garnered millions of views on YouTube.

“This is such a special moment for me,” she says. “I’ve only been in the industry professionally for about a year now and it feels surreal to be doing things at such a high level so quickly. Everyone knows me from my cover of Mlindo’s AmaBlesser from when I was only 15 years old and now, I can say I have a hit single with my favourite artist. It’s such a great feeling.”

The music video was shot by Ofentse Mwase and features a hilarious intro and outro skit.

“Ofentse really brought our vision to life in such a beautiful way,” says Zee. “Me and Azana came up with the concept a while ago and Ofentse was able to help us really shape it into what you see today. We’re really proud of what we put out and I hope my supporters are enjoying it. We hit 10K views after just one day, now we’re aiming for 100K.”