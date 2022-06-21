Kyocera Cloud Information Manager drives flexible working

The major move to remote and hybrid working has quickly exposed the glaring information gap that results from having business documents stored in one fixed location and employees operating from another. This gap affects productivity, hinders collaboration, and restricts an organisation’s ability to take advantage of opportunities.

To address this problem, Kyocera Cloud Information Manager (KCIM), an easy-to-implement, user-friendly solution for small and mid-sized businesses, allows organisations to move from paper-based to digital document management, and enables remote staff to access documentation anytime, and from different locations.

The ready-made solution gets right to the heart of the collaboration challenge. Kyocera has combined leading technologies with its vast industry expertise in document solutions to develop this brand-new content service platform (CSP). KCIM is a robust entry-level SaaS product that turns physical business documents into digital data that can be accessed and shared across locations, in an instant.

Greg Griffith, senior product manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says: “The shift to remote working has been a real challenge for smaller businesses, particularly those who were dependent on paper-heavy environments. To this end, Kyocera Cloud Information Manager ticks all the boxes for organisations looking to digitise their business documents, so that they can embrace this new era of hybrid working.

“Everybody has experienced frustration when searching for digital files – usually because they have been saved in different places or with different names. But imagine having all documents neatly organised in a digital repository where everyone can find them immediately. Picture an office free of stacks of paper and filing cabinets, where all that is needed is an electronic device to access the document wanted. No more endless email chains with multiple versions of the same document floating around. No more confusion about which document version is the latest. There isn’t even a need to be in the office in order to work. Documents can be shared across departments, safe in the knowledge that data is secure. That’s exactly what KCIM can do – and more. It’s a tool that effectively digitises all physical business documents and helps companies embrace a more agile approach to work.”

Paper documents also often occupy expensive office space, they drain financial resources, and are vulnerable to theft or physical damage. KCIM eliminates these pains while offering further value-adding features, such as the ability to quickly share a wealth of business documents with colleagues across locations, strong search capabilities for instant access to documents, and access control for enhanced security.

“The current digital era requires businesses of all sizes to digitally transform their workplaces and be able to operate effectively,” says Griffith.

“This is why Kyocera has introduced KCIM, an affordable tool that can help any business fast-track its digital transformation and transition towards a hybrid work model. It will help SMBs work in a more efficient manner, facilitating work-from-anywhere through controlled access and security. The product itself will continue to evolve with new functionalities in line with changing market needs and we are extremely excited about its potential in the South African and sub-Saharan region.”