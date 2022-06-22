Dynabook reveals ultra-slim Portégé X40L-K laptop

The ultra-slim Dynabook Portégé X40L-K is a great companion for hybrid working, thanks to its portability and long battery life.

Dynabook has announced the Portégé X40L-K, an extension to its premium X-series range, designed to deliver an enhanced hybrid working experience.

Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe GmbH, says: “The working world has fundamentally and permanently shifted, and it is now more important than ever that devices allow employees to collaborate, connect, and switch seamlessly between the physical and online world. On top of that, we believe employees need to feel acknowledged and valued by their employers. By equipping individuals with this stunning and high-performance device, organisations can enhance output and motivation within their teams.”

Beautifully designed to support mobility

At only 1kg in weight and 15.9mm thin, the laptop is a portable powerhouse. With a fingerprint reader in the power button, users can start working faster. Equipped with an ultra-thin bezel that maximises screen capacity, users can experience the productivity benefits of a 14”, 16:10 aspect ratio screen within a footprint comparable to other 13” devices on the market. A large click pad size of 109.6 x 85.6mm also allows for increased accuracy and comfort.

Encased in a Dark Tech Blue magnesium chassis, the laptop delivers both great design and practicality. For example, the backlit keyboard offers many practical benefits – its large spill-resistant keys are lowered to avoid marks on the screen, and dedicated keys allow easy access to video conferencing functions – while being pleasing to the eye thanks to its colour-matched dark blue hue.

The demands of life on the move present no problem for the Portégé X40L-K. Rigorous MIL STD 810H testing demonstrates its robustness in the face of drops, extreme temperatures, shock, vibration and other tough conditions.

Audio-visual features that enhance user experience and security

The laptop answers the demands of mobile working with audio-visual tools that are supercharged with AI. The device is equipped with four premium stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. 360-degree dual-array microphones allow voices to be picked up omnidirectionally with equal gain from all directions, giving the user the ability to roam freely around a room or to serve as the hub for multi-person conference calls. Audio and visual AI functionality minimise disruption and enhance business meetings that take place in challenging settings. Improving overall call quality, the AI Noise Reduction isolates and filters out background noises to ensure participants can be heard clearly and effortlessly. Meanwhile the AI camera delivers lighting correction, background blurring and face framing irrespective of the conferencing platform used.

Premium performance, supreme connectivity

The device is powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors coupled with up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 memory running at 4800MHz, to handle the most intensive of business tasks. Meanwhile, the ultra-fast PCIe Gen4 SSD (up to 1TB) provides ample storage, and a 4-cell 65Wh battery delivers up to 11-hours battery life.

An array of ports and connectivity options fully equips the device for hybrid working. Two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 capability support data transfer, power delivery, and display. Two USB 3.2 Type A and one HDMI 2.0 ports, Gigabit LAN, an external headphone/microphone combo socket, and a micro-SD card slot are all fitted into this slimline device. Wi-Fi 6E, as well as optional LTE, provides true ‘work anywhere’ connectivity.The Portégé X40L-K will be available from Mustek Limited in August 2022. For more information about the Dynabook range, visit: http://za.dynabook.com/generic/business-homepage