Red Bull launches Offroad Unchained mobile game

The all-terrain racing game developed by Red Bull Media House is available to download now for free on iOS and Android.

Start your engines! Red Bull Media House have released Offroad Unchained, a free-to-play mobile game. Head off-road and race through rough and dusty gravel roads, snowy terrains and forests as players fight for first place in real-time multiplayer against opponents from across the world. Customise and upgrade a collection of all-terrain vehicles, join teams, make friends and learn racing skills and tricks from real-world Red Bull offroad superstars.

The competitive season awaits, featuring a progression system including multiple cars to unlock and key performance parts to upgrade. With support for 11 languages, players worldwide can now put their skills to the test and dust the competition.

Offroad Unchained is the thrilling all-terrain racing gaming developed by Red Bull Media House. Featuring over 32 different offroad vehicles, all with customisable engines, traction, suspension, or nitro, Offroad Unchained will see players race across gravel, snow, forest and more as they battle other racers in real-time PvP. With beautiful landscapes, stunning sunsets and environmental effects, players can enjoy the view as they win races, climb up through the leagues and unlock new and more powerful vehicles.

Players can also learn from the best, with tips and tricks sessions with real-world Red Bull offroad superstars such as Nasser Al-Attiyah, Stéphane Peterhansel, Francisco “Chaleco” López, Catie Munnings, Sebastien Loeb, Timmy Hansen, Kevin Hansen, Carlos Sainz, Andy Mc Millen, and Cristina Gutierrez.

Offroad Unchained follows the success of Bike Unchained, Bike Unchained II and Dirt Bike Unchained, the series that brought the adrenaline of downhill racing and moto racing to mobile, with multiple game modes, competitive events and training from the world’s best racers. Dirt Bike Unchained alone has seen more than 12 million downloads, winning Pocket Gamer’s Best Racing Game award in 2021. However, Offroad Unchained ups the speed and the ante, as the high-speed action is this time engine-powered and on four-wheels.

Red Bull has a rich legacy in mobile gaming, both with the Bike Unchained series and the worldwide, multi-game esports competition Red Bull M.E.O. Returning this year for its fifth season, 2021 saw more than 60,000 players around the world register to compete, with a Finals that saw 16 teams battling intensely over a €10,000 (R168 024) cash prize.

Offroad Unchained is available to download now on iOS and Google Play.