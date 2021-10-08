Connect with us

Knockout: Home Fitness — Out now on Nintendo Switch

The rhythm-based fitness game is out now on the Nintendo Switch, along with a free demo for players to try before they buy.

Marvelous Europe Limited have released that the rhythm-based fitness game, Knockout: Home Fitness, on the Nintendo Switch.  

Developed in partnership with Japan’s leading personal training app, Knockout: Home Fitness sees players immerse themselves in calorie-burning exercises simply by using the Nintendo Switch joy-cons. As part of these exercises, players will be introduced to numerous martial arts practices, including Boxing, Karate and Muay Thai, while being supported by one of four different in-game trainers, each of which will be fully voiced in English, French and German languages.

Those looking to improve their fitness long term can embrace the Personal Training Mode, a daily training program that is customised to your specific goals with your in-game trainer, while those looking for something more casual can enjoy 3-minute Fitness Mode, a quick and easy workout with lots of different exercises to explore, with any of the routines available in-game. New routines also become accessible the more you play, with faster routines delivering a knockout home fitness workout.  

There is also a playable demo on the Nintendo eShop. This playable demo includes a tutorial, which will guide players through the mechanics of the game, and five different workout sessions. The demo is limited to twenty workout sessions per Nintendo account.

Knockout: Home Fitness is now available physically, at participating retailers, and digitally, from the Nintendo eShop, for the Nintendo Switch within Europe, South Africa, and Australia.

