Street Fighter V charity costumes support breast cancer research

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Street Fighter V is teaming up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to offer all-new themed costumes for playable characters Chun-Li and Ryu. These special edition pink hued charity costumes are designed to bring more awareness and support for breast cancer research. The two BCRF costumes for Chun-Li and Ryu will be available globally in the PS4 and Steam versions of Street Fighter V for a limited time, beginning on 12 October 2021 and ending on 12 November 2021. The costumes will be offered individually each or both together, with all proceeds received going to breast cancer research.

Every 14 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Globally, breast cancer causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women—with an estimated 685,000 women this year alone. But thanks to research, progress is possible. In the U.S., deaths from breast cancer have declined by 40% since BCRF was founded.

“This year, breast cancer became the most common cancer worldwide, impacting 2.3 million people,” says BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. “The need for better, more effective treatments have never been greater. We’re grateful for the opportunity to highlight this critical need through Capcom’s wide reach. Through this partnership, we are poised to make a direct and tangible impact on advancing lifesaving science—together.”

From 12 October 2021 to 12 November 2021, Capcom will donate 100% of the proceeds that it receives for the purchases of the Chun-Li and Ryu costumes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with a guaranteed minimum donation of $25,000 USD. Capcom says it will disclose the total amount of its donation following the end of the campaign.