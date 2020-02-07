Kingdom Hearts All-in-One coming in March

Somizi & Mohale: The Union, the latest Showmax Original, premieres on 24 February.

From their traditional wedding in Kibler Park in Johannesburg in September 2019 to their white wedding in Muldersdrift held last week, Somhale’s four-part wedding special is a front-row seat to a historic, heartfelt and fabulous wedding. Expect romance, gorgeous decor, dazzling chandelier cakes, G.H. Mumm champagne and multiple costume changes.

At the traditional wedding, Vusi Nova, Judith Sephuma and many more entertained a celebrity-filled guest list that included Bonang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest, and Julius Malema. Also in attendance was Somizi’s mother, award-winning actress Mary Twala; his daughter, actress Bahumi Madisakwane from Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story; and his brother-in-law Mazwe Mhlongo from the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.

Apart from the fabulosity of it all, the show is also the telling of an intimate love story: a story that touches on Somhale’s trials and tribulations, their respect for family and culture, and their acknowledgement of the symbolic message the union is sending to the entire African continent – that when all is said and done, love will always win.

As Mohale put it in a text to Somizi on the morning of their traditional wedding, “We must never forget the task God has given us. Our wedding is going to be a story told in a way that will shake the entire continent and help people understand that loving a person of your same sex was never and will never be wrong.”

The couple met at Somizi’s book launch, began dating in September 2017, and on 10 March 2018, Somizi proposed to Mohale during a romantic evening at Pont des Arts, the ‘lock bridge’ in Paris, overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

“Somhale’s wedding is a beautiful and unique love story that needs to be told,” says Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Connected Video. “Becoming Mrs Jones and Dineo & Solo’s Wedding were both smash hits on Showmax, so we know our audience is going to love this.”

Episode 1 of Somizi & Mohale: The Union, South Africa’s first gay celebrity wedding special, is coming first to Showmax from 24 February 2020, with additional episodes launching every Monday. The final episode, featuring last week’s white wedding, premieres 16 March 2020.

