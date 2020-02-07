Stream of the Day
Kingdom Hearts All-in-One coming in March
The Kingdom Hearts games will be made available in one mega package, which includes the first three games plus many extras, available in March for PS4.
Square Enix has announced that a new physical bundle of the beloved Kingdom Hearts series containing all chapters from Kingdom Hearts -The Story So Far, along with Kingdom Hearts III, will be released in North America on 17 March for PlayStation 4.
Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package will be available for $50, featuring multiple, award-winning games with hundreds of hours of content across 10 gameplay experiences, numerous Disney worlds and the entire Dark Seeker Saga. The massive compilation will also feature exclusive package artwork by Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura, and includes the following games:
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage
- Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)
Kingdom Hearts III
The physical release will be available for $50. Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts -The Story So Far- have been rated E10+ by the ESRB. Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package does not include the Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC.
Stream of the Day
You’re invited to Somizi and Mohale’s wedding!
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung formally invite you to witness not only the union of their love but also the merging of their families and their respective Zulu and Sotho cultures.
Somizi & Mohale: The Union, the latest Showmax Original, premieres on 24 February.
From their traditional wedding in Kibler Park in Johannesburg in September 2019 to their white wedding in Muldersdrift held last week, Somhale’s four-part wedding special is a front-row seat to a historic, heartfelt and fabulous wedding. Expect romance, gorgeous decor, dazzling chandelier cakes, G.H. Mumm champagne and multiple costume changes.
At the traditional wedding, Vusi Nova, Judith Sephuma and many more entertained a celebrity-filled guest list that included Bonang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest, and Julius Malema. Also in attendance was Somizi’s mother, award-winning actress Mary Twala; his daughter, actress Bahumi Madisakwane from Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story; and his brother-in-law Mazwe Mhlongo from the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.
Apart from the fabulosity of it all, the show is also the telling of an intimate love story: a story that touches on Somhale’s trials and tribulations, their respect for family and culture, and their acknowledgement of the symbolic message the union is sending to the entire African continent – that when all is said and done, love will always win.
As Mohale put it in a text to Somizi on the morning of their traditional wedding, “We must never forget the task God has given us. Our wedding is going to be a story told in a way that will shake the entire continent and help people understand that loving a person of your same sex was never and will never be wrong.”
The couple met at Somizi’s book launch, began dating in September 2017, and on 10 March 2018, Somizi proposed to Mohale during a romantic evening at Pont des Arts, the ‘lock bridge’ in Paris, overlooking the Eiffel Tower.
“Somhale’s wedding is a beautiful and unique love story that needs to be told,” says Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Connected Video. “Becoming Mrs Jones and Dineo & Solo’s Wedding were both smash hits on Showmax, so we know our audience is going to love this.”
Episode 1 of Somizi & Mohale: The Union, South Africa’s first gay celebrity wedding special, is coming first to Showmax from 24 February 2020, with additional episodes launching every Monday. The final episode, featuring last week’s white wedding, premieres 16 March 2020.
For more information, visit https://stories.showmax.com/originals/somizi-and-mohale-the-union/.
Stream of the Day
The New Pope – Now streaming on Showmax
Jude Law reprises his role as “young pope” Pius XIII, but Sir John Brannox is gunning for his seat of power in The Vatican.
The New Pope, IMDB’s third-most anticipated TV show of 2020, is now streaming first on Showmax. Jude Law reprises his role as “young pope” Pius XIII. Sir John Brannox, played by John Malkovich (another two-time Oscar nominee), is gunning for his seat of power in The Vatican, and already earning high praise as The New Pope.
The Young Pope, the original 2016 series, made Time Magazine’s list of the Ten Best Mini-series of the 2010s. Law was nominated for a Golden Globe for what The Guardian called “a lacerating performance – his young pope is brutally calculating, occasionally almost charming and never less than terrifying.”
The new series opens with Pius lying in a coma, with his replacement not working well for The Vatican, and pressure mounting to appoint a new pope.
Enter the persuasive, seductive Sir John Brannox – soon to be Pope John Paul III. As The Guardian puts it, “Malkovich plays delicate Brannox with a purring, campy charisma; resplendent in a purple suit, a smudge of mascara beneath watchful eyes”.
The result, The Guardian says, is a series “just as rich and ravishing and gloriously enigmatic,” as its predecessor, a “deep dive into the hidden world of the Vatican City, marvelling at its mystique with agnostic fervour.”
Of course, they didn’t hire Law just so we could watch him sleep, as enjoyable as that is, so sooner or later these two powerhouses are going to face off over that gilded throne.
The New Pope’s supporting cast includes Silvio Orlando, Cécile de France, Javier Cámara and Ludivine Sagnier, returning in their roles from The Young Pope. Ulrich Thomsen (Banshee, The Black List), joins the cast this season, alongside some surprising guest stars: Oscar nominee Sharon Stone stops by the papal office in episode 5, and His Holiness takes the opportunity to ask for her advice on what the church could do “to make itself more eloquent.” It’s a very funny scene (hint, there is some crossing and uncrossing of knees), and there’s a similarly amusing cameo from Marilyn Manson in episode 4.
In Italy, that anticipation led to the January premiere drawing almost 1-million viewers, dwarfing Game of Thrones’ release figures there. And audiences loved it, giving it the highest-ever rating for a Sky drama premiere in Italy.
The New Pope is now available to stream on Showmax.