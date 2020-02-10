Stream of the Day
The Handmaid’s Tale gets new life after book sequel
The upcoming fourth season of the dystopian drama-thriller will be based on the sequel of the novel, The Testaments, which should breathe new life into the series, writes BRYAN TURNER.
The Handmaid’s Tale has won widespread acclaim in the online streaming world, primarily because its creator, Hulu, distributes the first look at the show on its digital platform only. While this isn’t too uncommon, with the likes of Netflix and Showmax creating digital-only content, the story behind the show is quite phenomenal.
It all starts off with Margaret Atwood, a Canadian author who published a novel that gave a dystopian look into the near-future, where a faith-based totalitarian state overthrows the United States government.
The story takes place in Gilead, in a part of what used to be the United States, which faces extreme environmental disasters and a plunging birth rate. As a result, it treats women as property of the state. The story follows a handmaid called Offred (played in the series by Elisabeth Moss) who serves in the household of the Commander (played by Joseph Fiennes in the show). She is one of many women who are forced into sexual servitude in attempts to repopulate the world.
Offred lives in a world where one wrong word could end her life, so she must navigate between commanders, their infertile (and subsequently cruel) wives, and her fellow handmaids. She has one ultimate goal: to find her daughter who was taken from her.
The story eerily mirrors the reality of women’s reproductive rights in many parts of the world, especially when considering the patriarchal and religious aspects women encounter with pregnancy, abortion, and forced adoption.
Many fans are saying Season 3 is a must-watch before the highly anticipated Season 4.
The novel was published in 1985 and was far ahead of its time, in the leagues of George Orwell’s 1984. It was adapted for opera, ballet, graphic novel and a film, with a screenplay by legendary playwright Harold Pinter. The story was then adapted by Hulu into a series, which received favourable ratings in its first season.
Thanks to the high ratings, Hulu renewed the show for a second season. According to Hulu, the premiere of the second season attracted twice as many viewers as they were expecting, which naturally gave rise to the third season.
But there was a problem: the events of the book ended with the second season. That meant writing a new storyline, and it’s safe to assume the writers and Atwood kept it reigned in for the second book, all while keeping the audience happy with the story progression.
This proved to be a tricky job. While I thought the third season was good, this sentiment was not shared by other commentators. A fair criticism was made by Beth Elderkin from Gizmodo’s io9: “It’s changed from a dystopian nightmare to a revenge fantasy”.
Thankfully, Margaret Atwood released a sequel to her novel last year, over 30 years later, to allow the saga to continue as intended. As a result, many fans are saying Season 3 is a must-watch before the highly anticipated Season 4, based on the new sequel. (Season 4 comes to Showmax later in 2020.)
Overall, the show is highly entertaining for those who are fans of dystopian future-like shows like Westworld. Seasons 1 to 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale are available to stream on Showmax.
Stream of the Day
Kingdom Hearts All-in-One coming in March
The Kingdom Hearts games will be made available in one mega package, which includes the first three games plus many extras, available in March for PS4.
Square Enix has announced that a new physical bundle of the beloved Kingdom Hearts series containing all chapters from Kingdom Hearts -The Story So Far, along with Kingdom Hearts III, will be released in North America on 17 March for PlayStation 4.
Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package will be available for $50, featuring multiple, award-winning games with hundreds of hours of content across 10 gameplay experiences, numerous Disney worlds and the entire Dark Seeker Saga. The massive compilation will also feature exclusive package artwork by Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura, and includes the following games:
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage
- Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)
Kingdom Hearts III
The physical release will be available for $50. Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts -The Story So Far- have been rated E10+ by the ESRB. Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package does not include the Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC.
Stream of the Day
You’re invited to Somizi and Mohale’s wedding!
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung formally invite you to witness not only the union of their love but also the merging of their families and their respective Zulu and Sotho cultures.
Somizi & Mohale: The Union, the latest Showmax Original, premieres on 24 February.
From their traditional wedding in Kibler Park in Johannesburg in September 2019 to their white wedding in Muldersdrift held last week, Somhale’s four-part wedding special is a front-row seat to a historic, heartfelt and fabulous wedding. Expect romance, gorgeous decor, dazzling chandelier cakes, G.H. Mumm champagne and multiple costume changes.
At the traditional wedding, Vusi Nova, Judith Sephuma and many more entertained a celebrity-filled guest list that included Bonang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest, and Julius Malema. Also in attendance was Somizi’s mother, award-winning actress Mary Twala; his daughter, actress Bahumi Madisakwane from Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story; and his brother-in-law Mazwe Mhlongo from the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.
Apart from the fabulosity of it all, the show is also the telling of an intimate love story: a story that touches on Somhale’s trials and tribulations, their respect for family and culture, and their acknowledgement of the symbolic message the union is sending to the entire African continent – that when all is said and done, love will always win.
As Mohale put it in a text to Somizi on the morning of their traditional wedding, “We must never forget the task God has given us. Our wedding is going to be a story told in a way that will shake the entire continent and help people understand that loving a person of your same sex was never and will never be wrong.”
The couple met at Somizi’s book launch, began dating in September 2017, and on 10 March 2018, Somizi proposed to Mohale during a romantic evening at Pont des Arts, the ‘lock bridge’ in Paris, overlooking the Eiffel Tower.
“Somhale’s wedding is a beautiful and unique love story that needs to be told,” says Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Connected Video. “Becoming Mrs Jones and Dineo & Solo’s Wedding were both smash hits on Showmax, so we know our audience is going to love this.”
Episode 1 of Somizi & Mohale: The Union, South Africa’s first gay celebrity wedding special, is coming first to Showmax from 24 February 2020, with additional episodes launching every Monday. The final episode, featuring last week’s white wedding, premieres 16 March 2020.
For more information, visit https://stories.showmax.com/originals/somizi-and-mohale-the-union/.