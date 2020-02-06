Stream of the Day
You’re invited to Somizi and Mohale’s wedding!
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung formally invite you to witness not only the union of their love but also the merging of their families and their respective Zulu and Sotho cultures.
Somizi & Mohale: The Union, the latest Showmax Original, premieres on 24 February.
From their traditional wedding in Kibler Park in Johannesburg in September 2019 to their white wedding in Muldersdrift held last week, Somhale’s four-part wedding special is a front-row seat to a historic, heartfelt and fabulous wedding. Expect romance, gorgeous decor, dazzling chandelier cakes, G.H. Mumm champagne and multiple costume changes.
At the traditional wedding, Vusi Nova, Judith Sephuma and many more entertained a celebrity-filled guest list that included Bonang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest, and Julius Malema. Also in attendance was Somizi’s mother, award-winning actress Mary Twala; his daughter, actress Bahumi Madisakwane from Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story; and his brother-in-law Mazwe Mhlongo from the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.
Apart from the fabulosity of it all, the show is also the telling of an intimate love story: a story that touches on Somhale’s trials and tribulations, their respect for family and culture, and their acknowledgement of the symbolic message the union is sending to the entire African continent – that when all is said and done, love will always win.
As Mohale put it in a text to Somizi on the morning of their traditional wedding, “We must never forget the task God has given us. Our wedding is going to be a story told in a way that will shake the entire continent and help people understand that loving a person of your same sex was never and will never be wrong.”
The couple met at Somizi’s book launch, began dating in September 2017, and on 10 March 2018, Somizi proposed to Mohale during a romantic evening at Pont des Arts, the ‘lock bridge’ in Paris, overlooking the Eiffel Tower.
“Somhale’s wedding is a beautiful and unique love story that needs to be told,” says Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Connected Video. “Becoming Mrs Jones and Dineo & Solo’s Wedding were both smash hits on Showmax, so we know our audience is going to love this.”
Episode 1 of Somizi & Mohale: The Union, South Africa’s first gay celebrity wedding special, is coming first to Showmax from 24 February 2020, with additional episodes launching every Monday. The final episode, featuring last week’s white wedding, premieres 16 March 2020.
For more information, visit https://stories.showmax.com/originals/somizi-and-mohale-the-union/.
Stream of the Day
The New Pope – Now streaming on Showmax
Jude Law reprises his role as “young pope” Pius XIII, but Sir John Brannox is gunning for his seat of power in The Vatican.
The New Pope, IMDB’s third-most anticipated TV show of 2020, is now streaming first on Showmax. Jude Law reprises his role as “young pope” Pius XIII. Sir John Brannox, played by John Malkovich (another two-time Oscar nominee), is gunning for his seat of power in The Vatican, and already earning high praise as The New Pope.
The Young Pope, the original 2016 series, made Time Magazine’s list of the Ten Best Mini-series of the 2010s. Law was nominated for a Golden Globe for what The Guardian called “a lacerating performance – his young pope is brutally calculating, occasionally almost charming and never less than terrifying.”
The new series opens with Pius lying in a coma, with his replacement not working well for The Vatican, and pressure mounting to appoint a new pope.
Enter the persuasive, seductive Sir John Brannox – soon to be Pope John Paul III. As The Guardian puts it, “Malkovich plays delicate Brannox with a purring, campy charisma; resplendent in a purple suit, a smudge of mascara beneath watchful eyes”.
The result, The Guardian says, is a series “just as rich and ravishing and gloriously enigmatic,” as its predecessor, a “deep dive into the hidden world of the Vatican City, marvelling at its mystique with agnostic fervour.”
Of course, they didn’t hire Law just so we could watch him sleep, as enjoyable as that is, so sooner or later these two powerhouses are going to face off over that gilded throne.
The New Pope’s supporting cast includes Silvio Orlando, Cécile de France, Javier Cámara and Ludivine Sagnier, returning in their roles from The Young Pope. Ulrich Thomsen (Banshee, The Black List), joins the cast this season, alongside some surprising guest stars: Oscar nominee Sharon Stone stops by the papal office in episode 5, and His Holiness takes the opportunity to ask for her advice on what the church could do “to make itself more eloquent.” It’s a very funny scene (hint, there is some crossing and uncrossing of knees), and there’s a similarly amusing cameo from Marilyn Manson in episode 4.
In Italy, that anticipation led to the January premiere drawing almost 1-million viewers, dwarfing Game of Thrones’ release figures there. And audiences loved it, giving it the highest-ever rating for a Sky drama premiere in Italy.
The New Pope is now available to stream on Showmax.
Stream of the Day
MSI, ACGL open Fortnite tournament series
MSI, Redragon, Sparkfox, and ACGL are hosting a Fortnite tournament from now to 27 June, with a prize pool of over R30,000.
MSI, Redragon, Sparkfox, and ACGL are hosting the first season in a new Fortnite tournament series. Season one of the #MythicRoyale is being hosted from 3 February until 27 June and features a total prize pool of over R30, 000 spread over the entire season.
Ryan Martyn, Sales and Marketing Director of Syntech, says: “After we saw how passionately the South African gaming and streamer communities responded to our partnership with ACGL during the #StreamerRoyale Fortnite tournament last year, it was clear that we wanted to do more to support the Fortnite player base.
“Season one of the #MythicRoyale will be powered by our longtime partners Redragon and Sparkfox. Joining them is MSI, our latest partner in the gaming space. These brands all share our aspiration of providing accessible platforms for gamers to connect and compete, whatever their skill level or preferred platform.”
Fortnite players across all platforms (PC, console, and mobile) will be able to compete in ACGL’s regular weekly tournaments and daily matchfinders, accruing ELO points as they play. Completing a monthly cycle and placing in the top 60 of the ELO leaderboards will ensure a spot in the custom #MythicRoyale lobby finale.
The monthly finales will rotate Solos, Duos, and Squads modes throughout the first season. Each month’s finale will be streamed live via the ACGL YouTube channel.
Mechiel Schoeman, Marketing Manager of MSI South Africa, says: “We’re excited to partner with ACGL once again, this time alongside our latest distributor Syntech. Together, we’re continuing our drive to support the passionate local gaming community, whether they’re playing on an MSI Gaming system or mobile. The #MythicRoyale thus helps drive that passion in the gaming community, whilst simultaneous giving rise to exciting content creation opportunities, which fits perfectly with our “For Gamers and Creators” slogan.”
The following dates have been set for the Mythic Royale monthly finales:
- Solo: 29 February
- Duo: 28 March
- Squad: 25 April
- Solo: 30 May
- Duo: 27 June
To celebrate the partnership with MSI, Redragon, & Sparkfox, ACGL users can unlock a new Avatar kit to customise their user profile. To secure the Avatar kit, the following goals will need to be completed during the course of the season:
- Watch a Mythic Royale live stream
- Comment on a Mythic Royale article
- Play in one Fortnite tournament
For more information about the #MythicRoyale tournament powered by MSI, Redragon, and Sparkfox, including dates and rules, or the registration page, click here. Registration is open now.