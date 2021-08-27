Stream of the Day
King of Boys: The Return of the King – Out now on Netflix
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 Netflix movie has evolved into a seven-episode series, which releases today.
Recently, The King Of Boys universe exploded as fans were told that the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit movie has evolved into a seven-episode series. Netflix released the official trailer for King Of Boys: The Return Of The King.
Created by Kemi Adetiba, the political/crime thriller revolves around Eniola Salami’s relentless quest for power. King Of Boys: The Return Of The King kicks off with Eniola’s return to Nigeria after a five-year hiatus. The gangster’s brazen move forces friends, foes, allies and detractors to show their cards with explosive consequences.
The trailer release coincides with the launch of Netflix Nigeria’s Official Facebook Page @NetflixNaija/facebook alongside the recently announced mobile-only monthly subscription plan of 1,200 Naira, Netflix is making it easier for Nigerians to access Nollywood films and television shows.
King Of Boys: The Return Of The King is available to stream now on Netflix.
