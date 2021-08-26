Schumacher trailer out now

30 years ago, Michael Schumacher drove his very first Formula 1 race in Spa, Belgium. Netflix has released a trailer for Schumacher, the portrait of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher. Characterized by an undying passion, hard work and unparalleled ambition, Schumacher quickly rose from newcomer to global champion – and ultimately motorsport legend. Schumacher is the only film fully supported by his family.

Fully supported by Michael Schumacher’s family, Schumacher features rare interviews and previously undisclosed archival footage and draws a very sensitive yet critical portrait of the seven-time World Champion.

The documentary explores the many facets that made and define this complex athlete and accompanies him on his meteoric rise in this challenging and dangerous sport, which is followed by millions worldwide. His strong will and triumphant fight to win against all odds put Michael Schumacher at the centre of global attention.

Schumacher’s journey has captured the imagination of millions, but there is a lot more than motor racing to the success of this very private man. However, it is not only his fighting spirit and striving for perfection that defines Michael Schumacher as a person; his self-doubt and insecurities complete the picture of a sensitive and reflected man. At the heart of Michael’s story are his parents, his children and Corinna Schumacher, his biggest support and the love of his life. They are now ready to tell his story.

Schumacher was produced by Benjamin Seikel and Vanessa Nöcker for B|14 FILM GmbH and directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech.