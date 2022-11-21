Kainga village-builder Steams to full-release

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Seeds of Civilization’ invites players to embark on a fascinating journey to the beautiful world of Kainga as it transcends from early access

The highly anticipated rougelite village-builder Kainga: Seeds of Civilization will move from Steam Early Access to its full launch on 6 December 2022.

After enjoying a productive Early Access launch, Seeds of Civilization has seen huge steps in new gameplay content by Green Man Gaming Publishing and solo developer Erik Rempen.

Working closely with an ever-growing community of budding ‘Thinkers’, Rempen has created a beautiful and challenging world full of mystery and cultural intrigue, ready to be revealed in the V1.0 launch.

As well as the standard version of the full V1.0 launch version on Steam, players will be able to purchase a Collector’s Edition and immerse themselves further in the world of Kainga. The Collector’s Edition will contain the full version of the game, a 21-track soundtrack of the immersive in-game music, a digital art book showcasing some of the art and design from the world and an exclusive desktop wallpaper. It will be available to buy on 6 December alongside the standard version.

The publishers provided the following info on the game:

Welcome to the mystical world of Kainga, magical lands full of wonder and beauty, where strange other-worldly beasts roam. Take control of a Thinker and grow your village into a thriving civilization, adapting and surviving against all odds.

Kainga: Seeds of Civilization is a unique roguelite-inspired village-builder. Be warned, its stunning landscapes hide many threats. Other tribes compete for resources, the weather threatens to wash you away, and colossal creatures can rise up and destroy all you’ve built. As you begin to take wins and earn karma, the world begins to unravel with new unique lands, technologies, challenges and Thinkers to unlock, discover and learn.

Features:

Build, Survive, and Adapt – As the Thinker you must use your knowledge of Kainga to lead your tribe, learn through trial and error how to adapt to your surroundings and develop a village that can flourish. Protect your Thinker at all costs, but make sure to use them to expand your technology and govern your tribe.

As the Thinker you must use your knowledge of Kainga to lead your tribe, learn through trial and error how to adapt to your surroundings and develop a village that can flourish. Protect your Thinker at all costs, but make sure to use them to expand your technology and govern your tribe. Encounter Mysterious and Dangerous Creatures – Colossal creatures can be found lurking throughout Kainga’s varied biomes, often hidden in the sea or deep underground. Learn to live in harmony with them, tame them and add them to your economy, or use their strength in combat against your rivals.

Colossal creatures can be found lurking throughout Kainga’s varied biomes, often hidden in the sea or deep underground. Learn to live in harmony with them, tame them and add them to your economy, or use their strength in combat against your rivals. Explore a Beautiful and Threatening Land – Discover what the 8 unique biomes have to offer, each with its own beauty and dangers. Lead your tribe to adapt and survive across barren deserts, tropical archipelagos, icy mountains and lush jungles.

Discover what the 8 unique biomes have to offer, each with its own beauty and dangers. Lead your tribe to adapt and survive across barren deserts, tropical archipelagos, icy mountains and lush jungles. Pick up the Pieces and Try Again – Death is not the end. Learn from your failures and begin again in a new world. Complete challenges to unlock new biomes, technologies, and Thinkers. Take your newfound knowledge to build bigger and better cultures.

Kainga: Seeds of Civilization will fully launch on Steam on 6 December and is available now via Steam Early Access for £14.99 / €16.99 / $19.99.

