Final trailer for new Avatar movie released

The trailer for the Avatar: The Way of Water reveals astounding battle scenes that will enthrall cinema goers.

The Walt Disney Company has released the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, and fans can purchase movie tickets on Thursday, 15 December, a full day before the film’s release.

The original 2009 “Avatar” is available to stream on Disney+.

Avatar: The Way of Water, has the cinematic experience that reaches heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.