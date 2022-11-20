Join a bizarre but profitable world

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Experience the challenges of enlightenment in the release version of ‘Honey, I Joined a Cult’

Now you can be architect of your very own cult. In the release version of Team17 and Sole Survivor Games’ cult management sim game, Honey, I Joined a Cult, players can design every aspect of a cult leader’s exacting standards. Building everything from energy spas to spirit chambers, ensuring followers have everything they need on their journey to enlightenment. Players must balance cultists’ happiness, handle meddling outsiders, and manage their leader’s inflated ego to keep things running smoothly, their followers devoted, and profits up.

Update 1.0 includes interactive police raids and protests, a difficulty selection system, help manual, carpeting system, steam cards and achievements. New in-game content and customisation options balances improvements and quality of life changes. The full launch introduces free downloadable content (DLC) available for all players who own the game, including all purchases made throughout early access. It also features cosmetics from other Team17 published titles, including The Escapists, The Survivalists, the Worms franchise, Blasphemous, Yooka-Laylee, and Narita Boy.

A Peace & Love update introduces six new themed rooms, two endings to explore, new outfits, and a rework of the tutorial and prestige system. A Futurist update takes Honey I Joined a Cult to the final frontier, introducing themed rooms, special characters and missions, items, and updates to the Divine Inspiration and Research Tech trees.

Honey, I Joined a Cult key features, as provided by Team17 and Sole Survivor Games:

Exploit your followers : Strange and exciting quack therapies offer great opportunities to extract cash from the gullible.

Strange and exciting quack therapies offer great opportunities to extract cash from the gullible. Take full control of a funky cult: Recruit cultists to maintain the organisation’s smooth operation; keep them entertained and happy to grow your money and influence.

Recruit cultists to maintain the organisation’s smooth operation; keep them entertained and happy to grow your money and influence. Build ‘freaky deaky’ bases: Build the cult from the ground up and design the layout from ‘hypno-chambers’ and bathrooms to monoliths and bedrooms.

Branch out into the community: Send minions out to spread the good word, or just get them to steal fancy items for your cult HQ.

Stick it to ‘The Man’: Overcome threats from law enforcement, oppressive government bodies, and misinformed protesters.

Overcome threats from law enforcement, oppressive government bodies, and misinformed protesters. Get down with deities: Choose where your cult’s heading – world peace or the second coming of the Squid Lord?

Full details for all game updates can be found on Steam.