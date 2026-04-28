Local airlines call for clarity on jet fuel crisis

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Uncertainty over regional fuel supplies is forcing Southern African carriers to cut flights and raise fares.

The Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) has called for urgent transparency on jet fuel availability, warning that uncertainty beyond May 2026 threatens flight operations and regional economies.

The warning follows disruptions to fuel shipments through the Straits of Hormuz as a result of recent conflict in the Middle East. The industry relies heavily on imported crude oil and refined Jet A1 kerosene, leaving airlines exposed to global supply risks.

“Airlines require certainty on the security of jet fuel supplies beyond a six-week horizon if they are to maintain their schedules and fulfil their obligations to customers,” says AASA in a statement.

“While we hope the situation in the Gulf will be resolved sooner so fuel shipments can resume, we must safeguard aviation in case the impasse continues. With this in mind, AASA pleads with the region’s fuel suppliers, depots (including airports) and all the SADC member governments to urgently share their contingency fuel allocation and distribution plans with the aviation industry.”

Even when blockades are lifted, says the association, it will take months for production to return to previous levels due to damage to refineries.

AASA has called for transparent updates on fuel stocks, including volumes ordered but not yet delivered, as well as the status of national strategic reserves, the conditions that would trigger their release, and how those reserves would be allocated and prioritised.

Rising fuel costs have added pressure to the sector. Since mid-February, jet fuel prices in Southern Africa have increased from about R8,50 per litre to more than R30,00 per litre by mid-April. In landlocked countries such as Malawi, prices have exceeded R50,00 per litre. Fuel accounts for up to 40% of operating costs for some regional airlines.

“The latest spike has prompted most SADC-based airlines to implement cost recovery mechanisms in the form of fuel surcharges, and some carriers have also begun reducing frequencies and consolidating flights. However, airlines cannot plan or operate in an information vacuum.”

According to AASA, airlines are aware of the pressure that higher ticket prices place on customers, as well as the broader economic impact given the role of air transport in moving passengers, goods, pharmaceuticals, perishables, e-commerce shipments and high-value cargo.

At the same time, the association says airports and air navigation service providers must collaborate with airlines and ensure maximum efficiency by eliminating congestion and delays that waste fuel and increase costs.