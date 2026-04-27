Africa tourism growth masks uneven reality

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A new report shows rising visitor numbers alongside gaps in aviation, sustainability, and infrastructure.

Africa recorded 81-million international visitors in 2025, reflecting 8% growth, the fastest rate among global regions.

This was revealed in the Africa Travel & Tourism: State of the Industry Report 2026, commissioned by RX Africa and compiled by Big Ambitions, released at World Travel Market (WTM) Africa earlier this month (19 April 2026).

Notably, aviation capacity increased by 13.7% to 182.4-million departure seats. These headline findings, however, mask a fractured reality. Central and Western Africa recorded 0% aviation growth while Eastern Africa surged 24.3%; fewer than 5% of African hospitality properties hold third-party sustainability certification.

“What struck us most when compiling this report was not the scale of the opportunity – that has always been evident – but the specificity of what is now required to capture it,” says Dorine Reinstein, Big Ambitions content director. “The operators and destinations that are winning in 2026 are not the ones with the best product, but the ones with the best proof. Proof of access, proof of trust, proof of sustainability, proof of welcome. That shift– from aspiration to verification – is the defining commercial reality this report addresses.”

The 12-chapter report explores current themes and trends, including trust, AI and travel tech, traveller psychology, sustainability and authenticity. It concludes with a manifesto titled “10 Non-Negotiables for African Tourism”, designed for tourism boards, private operators, investors, and governments, outlining the strategic roadmap for the next three years through ten imperatives.

The report’s manifesto lists the following:

Treat policy as your strongest marketing tool: Visas and airlift drive more arrivals than any global advertising campaign. Governments must fully implement the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and drop the red tape. Access is the new product. Structure your data for the machines: Distribution power is concentrating. With Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) and OTA-built AI assistants taking over the discovery phase, operators must ensure their pricing, availability, and property data are machine-readable. API or die. Prepare for the procurement filter: From September 2026, the EU bans unverified “eco” claims. Sustainability is no longer a brand story; it is a legal liability and a B2B procurement requirement. Treat third-party certification as a necessary shortcut audit. Audit your welcome: The LGBTQ+, reduced mobility, and neurodivergent markets are massive, mainstream economic blocs. Move past rainbow logos and compliance ramps. Operationalise your inclusion through pre-arrival sensory guides, precise accessibility data, and rigorous staff training. Design for authenticity, not performance: Travellers want permission to be weird, dirty, and grounded. Stop dressing up experiences to match decades-old guidebooks. Build experiences with the people of a place, not for the expectations of the tourist. Target the family, not just the fan: The real ROI in sports tourism is not the once-in-a-decade World Cup. It is the recurring school sports ecosystem and the spectator tours that fill multi-room bookings and drive high-yield shoulder season revenue. Reframe wellness from indulgence to ROI: Corporate burnout is a global crisis costing economies billions. Shift your medical and wellness marketing from “mindfulness safaris” to “nervous system resets.” Sell the B2B buyer on the measurable productivity return of a recovered executive. Add lifestyle layers to legacy products: Whether it is wine tourism or a traditional safari, the passive observation model is losing ground. The modern traveller drinks less but spends more on participation, wellness, and immersion. Add the trails, build the beds, and let them get their hands dirty. Invest in infrastructure before the demand arrives: Tourism does not create infrastructure; infrastructure creates tourism. Capital follows the runway. Destinations that invest in connectivity, digital infrastructure, and utilities today will own the tourism maps of tomorrow. Own the skills pipeline: Africa will have the world’s largest workforce by 2035, but 39% of current workplace skills will be obsolete by 2030. The industry cannot wait for universities to catch up. Operators must own their digital training, pay fair wages, and treat their workforce as their most critical commercial asset.

The report draws on contributions from more than 25 industry leaders, academics, and practitioners across the continent, including environmental expert Dr Louise de Waal, director of the Blood Lions campaign to end commercial captive lion breeding and canned hunting, Judy Kepher Gona, founder and executive director at Sustainable Travel and Tourism Agenda, and Luckson Zambuko, founder of the African Youth in Tourism and Hospitality Association.

* Read the ‘2026 Africa Travel & Tourism: State of the Industry Report’ report here.