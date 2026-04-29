Hotels chase AI windfall

Photo by Amadeus, modified by Google Gemini based on a prompt by Gadget.

Amadeus says personalised, AI-driven services could add up to $1m in annual revenue per hotel, writes AGGIE Z GATEMAND.

Amadeus has drawn a direct line between artificial intelligence and hotel profitability, arguing that the next wave of growth in hospitality will come from how precisely properties tailor each stay.

In its Travel Dreams 2026 report, released this month, the global travel technology provider outlines a shift toward attribute-based selling, where travellers pay for specific features of a stay, from air quality to sleep conditions, rather than simply booking a room category.

The headline figure is striking. Personalised services and attributes could generate as much as $1-million in additional revenue per property each year, according to the report. For hotel operators, that reframes AI from a support function into a core commercial driver.

The research draws on thousands of travellers across multiple markets and points to a growing appetite for highly specific experiences. Guests are showing willingness to pay for features that align with personal comfort, wellbeing, and environmental values, suggesting a move away from standardised hospitality.

That shift is already influencing investment decisions. The report indicates that AI spending is becoming standard across the sector, with average annual investment per hotel moving into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. What was recently experimental is fast becoming embedded in day-to-day operations.

Sustainability and wellbeing emerge as two of the strongest levers in this model. Travellers indicate a willingness to pay a premium for environmentally responsible options, while demand for better sleep, cleaner air, and healthier environments is feeding into more granular service offerings.

For an industry built on fixed inventory, this marks a structural change. The hotel room is evolving into a configurable product, shaped by data and refined through software. Each stay becomes an opportunity to align the offering more closely with individual preferences — and to charge accordingly.

Amadeus sits deep in the global travel technology stack, powering booking and distribution systems used worldwide. Its framing of AI as a revenue engine rather than a back-end tool signals how the conversation is shifting across the industry.

For travellers, the impact may be subtle: a more comfortable room, a better night’s sleep, a stay that feels more in tune with personal habits. Behind those improvements sits a growing layer of intelligence designed to interpret preferences and translate them into measurable value.

For hotel operators, the message is sharper. The competitive edge will come from how effectively they turn personalisation into profit.