United debuts Relax Row in Economy

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A dedicated row of three seats in United Economy can transform into a lie-flat mattress-like space, ideal for families with small children.

United Airlines has unveiled the United Relax Row: a set of United Economy seats that can transform into a couch, creating a more comfortable option for customers traveling in the Economy cabin on long-haul flights. United says it is the first North American airline to offer this kind of seating option and that it “holds North American exclusivity on the design”.

This new, dedicated row of three seats is outfitted with individually adjustable leg rests that fold up at a 90-degree angle to create a more room to sleep, stretch out or watch a movie.

“The United Relax Row is ideal for families traveling with small children, solo travelers and couples who want the value of United Economy but with a little extra comfort,” says the airline.

Customers traveling in United Relax Row will receive additional amenities for their flight including a custom-fitted mattress pad, a specially sized plush blanket, two additional pillows, as well as a plush toy and Children’s Travel Kit for families.

The United Relax Row is expected to launch in 2027, and the airline plans to offer it on more than 200 Boeing 787 and 777 widebody aircraft by 2030. The seats will be located between Economy and Premium Plus and United will offer up to 12 United Relax Row sections on each plane.

Andrew Nocella, United executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said: “Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them.”

The United Relax Row adds to United’s initiatives to make travel easier for families: