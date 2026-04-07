New border tech could speed up travel

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

An updated ICAO passport verification platform has gone live, with broader document support and real-time insights available to authorities.

An updated passport verification system aims to improve the security and efficiency of cross-border travel. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has launched a next-generation version of the Public Key Directory (PKD), a global database that allows authorities to verify electronic passports by checking digital security certificates to confirm authenticity. The system went live last month (27 March 2026).

The ICAO PKD enables border authorities, airlines and other trusted parties to confirm the authenticity of electronic passports and digital travel documents. The platform allows governments to share digital security certificates, known as public keys, which are used to verify that a document matches the version issued by a country. When a traveller presents an electronic passport or digital ID, officials can validate the digital signature to ensure the document is genuine and that no data has been altered. The PKD does not store personal information or the contents of travel documents.

The PKD includes 107 of ICAO’s 193 member states . While the Southern African Development Community (SADC) appears among listed participants, South Africa, despite being a member of both ICAO and SADC, has not yet completed the formal requirements to join the PKD as an individual participant. SA travellers can still benefit when entering countries that use the platform.

The system forms part of ICAO’s strategy to improve access to air transport, with the organisation encouraging all member states to adopt and fully use the PKD while providing capacity-building support.

“The system is designed to help states meet their own legal obligations to process passengers promptly and respectfully while enabling industry players to support a holistic and seamless travel process,” said ICAO in a statement.

“Airlines and airports will have new possibilities to offer remote document authentication via smartphones and to access verified biometrics in advance. For those passengers who opt-in, this will streamline boarding, immigration and even commercial services, such as shopping. These enhancements will allow airports, airlines and technology providers to better support state authorities as innovation partners.

“Moreover, the system will support the verification of the authenticity of a wider range of travel documents, such as health certificates, digital visas and new electronic IDs. Its new real-time dashboards will give organisations greater confidence in their own data. A more flexible system architecture will also allow states to respond rapidly to future needs by adding new types of digital credentials as air travel evolves.”

ICAO is conducting a demonstration phase for private sector stakeholders, allowing organisations to explore the system’s capabilities. A broader programme for private sector use is scheduled to roll out in September 2026.

The big question, of course, is how effectively it will be rolled out and how soon it will ease the torture of international travel as experienced in passport control lines.