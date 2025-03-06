Outwit friends in a battle of storytelling

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Write Warz’ challenges players to craft wild, unpredictable stories while using strategy to shape the narrative.

In Write Warz, players compete in a fast-paced storytelling showdown where creativity meets tactical gameplay.

Each round begins with a starting sentence, and players have a limited time to write the next part of the story. Votes decide which contributions shape the narrative, with strategic character abilities adding unexpected twists. Every session unfolds as a new adventure, whether played solo or with up to six participants.

Players can experiment with a variety of character abilities that influence the game’s direction, from stealing votes to altering writing conditions. Each match introduces Plot Point Events, game-changing twists that force players to adapt their strategy.

Seasonal themes add variety, such as a horror mode where each sentence may unleash supernatural terrors, or a pirate adventure filled with high-stakes choices and naval battles.

With hand-drawn characters inspired by legends, folklore, and fantasy, players can step into the role of a horror writer, a pirate captain, or a descendant of Van Helsing. Every character has abilities that can turn the tide of the game, shifting control of the story through well-timed effects.

Where to play?

Developed and published by Boltz Entertainment, Write Warz launches in Steam Early Access today (6 March 2025). The game is free to play, with optional purchases such as the Writing Pass (£9.99) and Super Writing Pass (£14.99), unlocking additional characters, skins, and progression rewards.