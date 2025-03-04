‘PGA Tour 2K25’ brings new swings

The golf sim features a new mechanic that delivers a more natural and responsive gameplay experience.

In the golf sim PGA Tour 2K25, a new mechanic, EvoSwing, enhances realism by refining swing precision and shot control. EvoSwing adapts to player rhythm and dexterity for a more natural Swing Stick experience, while 3-Click Swing provides improved simulation with visual cues for accuracy. The mechanic enhances immersion and responsiveness.

A new difficulty setting, called Perfect Swing, has been added. This offers beginner players a more forgiving experience and veteran players a more relaxing round. The MyPlayer and MyCareer modes offer a diverse suite of customisation options, while Course Designer offers new tools for players to create their own courses and share them with the global community.

Photo supplied

“We’ve reached a major milestone in the evolution of the franchise with PGA Tour 2K25,” said Dennis Ceccarelli, SVP and GM of 2K Sports. “From the moment players step onto the digital tee box, they’ll feel the difference – whether it’s the precision of EvoSwing, the ease of Perfect Swing, or the depth of our all-new progression systems.

“With enhanced realism, refined gameplay and three Major Championships, PGA TOUR 2K25 delivers the most immersive and rewarding golf experience ever made.”

Courses and players

For the first time in the franchise, players can prove themselves on some of golf’s grandest stages and become a legend of the game by conquering three Majors – the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, and The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Several events and the 27 licensed courses are available, including PGA Tour tournaments such as the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, and The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The Topgolf experience returns, adding a range of quests for players to complete. The Home of Golf comes to PGA Tour 2K25 in Season 2 with The Old Course at St. Andrews Links ready for play shortly after launch.

In addition to leaderboards stacked with 200+ big names across the PGA Tour landscape, players can take control of a roster of 11 featured male and female pros at launch, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Tom Kim, and Brooke Henderson. Chris McDonald joins the field to teach the pros a thing or two about the sport.

The MyPlayer creation tools enable players to represent themselves on the course. MyPlayer progression comes with an updated Attributes Points system, new Skill Trees per on-course discipline, and a new Equipment Progression system. Players can choose from five archetypes: Powerhouse, Technician, Magician, Greenskeeper, and Sculptor, to match their preferred play style. Apparel options are available from licensed brands, including adidas, FootJoy, and Malbon Golf. Clubs and balls from brands including Callaway, Cobra, Mizuno, Puma, and Titleist can deck out players’ golf bags.

MyCareer and seasons

PGA Tour 2K25 offers a customisable MyCareer experience. Players can show off their personality and resilience with more choices to make and challenges to take on than previous PGA Tour games. The option to simulate MyCareer rounds or play through extra gameplay moments has been added with new training and pre-tournament events.

Seasons return in PGA Tour 2K25, each featuring a new Clubhouse Pass that remains accessible when a new one launches. Regular Pro Shop drops, event updates, challenges, and quests keep gameplay fresh. The Clubhouse Pass offers 100 tiers of rewards, with 34 free tiers available to all players, including club fittings, evo tools, Level-Up tokens, equipment, and apparel. Players can unlock rewards at every tier by purchasing the Clubhouse Pass Premium each season or the Member’s Pass (included in the Legend Edition), which grants access to Premium for Seasons 1-5 and provides exclusive seasonal outfits.

Multiplayer and Course Designer

Players can fire up the friendly competition with a variety of multiplayer offerings with different match formats, including Stroke Play, Match Play, or Scramble, with or against each other, online or locally. New Ranked Tours offer daily and weekly tournaments for players to earn rewards each season and climb the rankings ladder. New cross-platform Societies encourage players to challenge friends no matter which platform they prefer.

The PGA Tour 2K Course Designer features new tools, camera systems, surfaces, and items to create intricate courses. Designers can publish, share, and play created courses.

Where to play?

PGA Tour 2K25, developed by HB Studios,is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.Editions include Standard, Deluxe, and Legend.

* Visit the ‘PGA Tour 2K25’ website here.