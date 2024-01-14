Bend time in new ‘Prince of Persia’ platformer

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Time bending and sharp swords are key to fighting enemies and solving puzzles in the new game, writes JASON BANNIER.

In the upcoming Prince of Persia game, players assume the role of Sargon, tasked with rescuing the Queen’s captured son, Prince Ghassan. The side-scrolling action-adventure platformer, titled Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, is set to release on Thursday (18 January 2024).



Armed with his twin blades, Sargon engages in battles against formidable foes throughout his quest. As players progress, they can upgrade equipment and acquire potent abilities within Mount Qaf’s time-cursed domains, where past and future coexist.

To navigate challenges, players will need to use Sargon’s skill set, incorporating time-bending abilities to solve puzzles requiring precise timing. His time manipulation skills, such as Rush of Simurgh and Shadow of Simurgh, enable rapid dashes and the setting of teleportation points: both of which are useful during combat and platforming puzzles.



The metroidvania game features anime-inspired special attacks and various effects. Sargon can unleash devastating Athra abilities, including Bahman’s Breath, which creates a large explosion and a healing zone.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is developed by Ubisoft Montpellier, renowned for their work on previous Prince of Persia and Rayman games. The game will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Epic Games Store, and Amazon Luna.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.