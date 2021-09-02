iRobot arrives in SA

Core Group has announced iRobot’s line of consumer robots is now available in South Africa. The iconic brand is known for designing and building innovative robotic cleaning solutions that enable people to do more both inside and outside of the home.

The iRobot range of robots has been made available in the country through an exclusive distribution agreement with Core Group, which represents global pioneers such as Apple, Nintendo, and Fitbit. “Since its inception 25 years ago, Core Group’s mandate has been to search for and represent only the top brands in specific categories. With 30 years of robotics expertise and innovation, iRobot has a proven track record of delivering products that make consumers’ lives easier,” says Core Group’s spokesperson for iRobot South Africa.

“Over the past year, South Africa has seen dramatic growth in the robotic cleaning category. The launch of iRobot in the country will enable South Africans to enjoy the many benefits robotic cleaners provide, letting them focus on what’s most important to them,” says Core Group.

iRobot’s General Manager of EMEA, Stefan Bernard, says: “We are delighted to bring the iRobot brand to South Africa. Working together with Core Group, our exclusive distributor in South Africa, we look forward to establishing the brand and delighting consumers with our leading range of Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops.”

iRobot’s award-winning Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops help individuals and families keep their floors clean while freeing them to spend time doing the other things in their lives that they need or want to do. With over 30 million robots sold worldwide, iRobot has deep technology expertise that it leverages to deliver greater customer experiences.

Innovation is foundational to the product offering. The company holds over 1,500 patents, including advanced concepts in navigation and mapping, human-robot interaction and physical cleaning solutions.

“iRobot is constantly innovating the software of its robots with the latest tech and groundbreaking features, enabling their robots to keep getting smarter over time,” says Core Group.

Over the past 30 years, iRobot has designed products with the consumer in mind. iRobot has a range of Roomba robot vacuums to meet the needs of just about anyone, from the Roomba 600 Series entry-level connected Roomba model beginning at R5,499 to the top-of-the-line Roomba s9+ robot vacuum that delivers the deepest, most powerful clean with PerfectEdge Technology. Cutting-edge innovations, such as Roomba robot vacuum’s dual multi-surface brushes and Dirt Detect sensors, come standard with the robots and redefine the way people clean.

The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal and charging unit, which can be paired with the Roomba i series or Roomba s series, takes convenience to a new level. It cleans up after itself, emptying its own bin into an AllergenLock bag that holds up to 60 days of debris, which means two whole months of not thinking about vacuuming.

In addition to the range of Roomba robot vacuums, iRobot’s robot mop, the Braava jet m6, which mops with Precision Jet Spray and allows for custom cleaning control, will be available to South African consumers.

The Braava jet m6 robot mop is extremely effective standalone or paired using Imprint Link Technology with the Roomba i series or Roomba s series robot vacuums. Imprint Link Technology allows the robots to team up to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence, giving floors a comprehensive clean with just a voice command or in the Home App.

All Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops are powered by iRobot’s Genius Home Intelligence Platform. While advanced robots deliver the highest level of personalisation and performance, no matter what product is chosen, iRobot Genius will tailor the experience based on a consumer’s unique home. The robots are also compatible with Google Home and Alexa-enabled devices for a fully functional Smart Home experience.

Availability

The full range of products available in South Africa includes the following Roomba robot vacuum and Braava robot mop models and related accessories: Roomba s9+, Roomba i7 and i7+, Roomba i3 and i3+, Roomba 698 and the Braava jet m6 mopping robot.

All products will be available directly through the iRobot.co.za website where customers can also access local customer support and repair service. Certain models can also be purchased through select retailers from August including Takealot.com and iStore.co.za. Products also carry a two-year warranty.