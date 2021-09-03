Hisense launches 120-inch laser TV

Hisense has launched its largest TV yet: the Hisense 120-inch 4K Smart Laser TV.

Hisense says laser cinema is the future of larger screen television viewing, and this lightweight and slim screen can hang on most walls to deliver a massive 120″ display. With 8.3 million pixels, four times more than traditional full HD, Hisense 4K resolution can provide a razor-sharp, and realistic picture with beautifully natural motion, which sets the standard for high quality and clarity.

X-Fusion laser light technology provides up to 25 000+ hours of entertainment without the need for replacing a bulb, plus extreme brightness with 2700 lumens. As Laser TVs reflect the image off their display rather than transmitting it straight to one’s eyes, users can watch content without worrying about hurting their eyes.

With its VIDAA U4.0 smart operating system, users can access built-in music and movie apps such as Netflix and YouTube. Embedded 30W speakers provide a high-fidelity audio performance, and the award-winning audio offered by dbx-tv digital audio technology delivers rich, detailed sound. With four HDMI ports available, users can connect external devices like gaming consoles and satellite boxes.

Hisense offers a four-year warranty on the Laser TV, and free delivery and installation.

The Hisense 120-inch 4K Smart Laser TV 120L5 | 120L5F costs from R100 000 (but is on promotion at the moment for R79 000), and is available from HiFi Corporation, Hirschs, House and Home, Tafelberg Furnishers, Game, Makro, Takealot, Kloppers, Rectron, Esquire, Atlas, Masons, Metro Home City, and Nictus.