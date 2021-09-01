Nokia unveils X10 and X20

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, this week announced the arrival of the new Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. Built to be kept for longer, these smartphones are suitable for powering users through a workday.

Nokia X20

Wrapped in a Nordic Blue case, the Nokia X20 combines quality and timeless style that’s synonymous with all Nokia smartphones. The Nokia X20 also comes with a 100% compostable case.

Featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, the Nokia X20 delivers leading performance and ultra-fast connectivity. The phone provides up to two-day battery life and keeps cool thanks to its copper heat pipe advanced cooling system.

The Nokia X20 also brings monthly security updates for three years and three Android OS updates. Plus, Android 11 software straight out of the box will provide users with a fast mobile experience.

Encompassing a versatile 64MP quad-camera with renowned Zeiss Optics and new Dual-Sight multi-cam mode to shoot using the front and rear cameras simultaneously, the Nokia X20 enables you to capture your world in crisp detail.

Your selfies or video calls have never been clearer thanks to the impressive 32MP front-facing camera on a crisp Full HD+ punch-hole display. A host of colour grading tools, AI, depth-based imaging technology and watermarking assists in bringing pictures to life.

Patrick Henchie, head of product and operations for HMD Global in SSA says: “Quality, sustainability and rich features are hallmarks of the new X-series. With three years of Android OS upgrades, coupled with three years of monthly security updates you can now keep your phone for even longer. The new Dual-Sight multi-camera mode allows you to capture your life and 5G allows you to share these moments faster.”

Nokia X10

Available in Forest (dark green)– a Scandinavian landscape-inspired colour – the Nokia X10 will not only get the job done but also looks good doing it. Capture images with the 48MP quad-camera, which features Zeiss Optics and AI imaging. The new Dual-Sight multi-cam mode lets users film with two cameras simultaneously, to capture the action from multiple angles. The phone’s wide and easy-to-navigate 6.67” screen will also let users view content in full HD+ resolution.

Encompassing a full suite of pro editing and colour grading tools including Cinema and Portrait mode; Zeiss Flares as well as watermarking and Google Photos, the device enables users to share stylish, stand-out content..

It’s equipped with our most accessible superfast 5G – up to 20 times faster than the average 4G speed. The device has up to two days usage on a single charge and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, the first Snapdragon platform designed to bring 5G to the 4-series market.

Henchie says: “Arriving hand-in-hand with its big brother, the Nokia X20, the Nokia X10 strikes a balance between pricing and features for our smartphone customers. Bringing performance to the range, the device comes with 5G, signature longevity and powerful imaging solutions. We know exactly what it takes to work remotely without losing productivity and simply put, the Nokia X10 is built for people who are looking for the best-in-class for every rand they invest.”

Pricing and availability