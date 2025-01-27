Soulja Boy cranks TikTok competitor

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Favorited, a growing live streaming platform, has gained significant traction, driven by concerns over a potential TikTok ban in the United States.

Reaching over 1.3-million users, the platform is becoming an alternative for creators and audiences – including renowned rapper and music producer Soulja Boy as an early adopter.

“It’s the future of live streaming,” he said. “I love the app and am ready for what’s to come next.”

Favorited has reported a 1000% month-over-month growth in both creator payments and active users, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding TikTok as creators and viewers explore alternatives.

How does Favorited work?

Favorited takes a different approach to content compared to TikTok and Instagram, focusing on live streaming as its primary feature. Users can follow others and discover new creators by scrolling through a feed of live streams. Viewers can send gifts via the in-app coin currency.

Favorited says that live streaming is the most powerful avenue for connection between creators and fans, but it has long been overlooked by legacy social media companies. The company’s mission is to move past the era of doom-scrolling by creating a platform that enables synchronous, real-time interactions at scale.

At the core of that mission is Favorited’s commitment to supporting creators with a profit-sharing strategy which gives creators 70% of revenue. Now, a few months after introducing the gamified live streaming features, creators on Favorited have earned $3.5-million dollars in a single week.

Jaysingz, a prominent TikTok live streamer, says: “It means everything to stream on a platform that puts creators first. On Favorited, I get a larger profit share, in the last month alone I’ve made over $40k streaming on the app. I’m excited to keep growing my community, knowing I’m supported every step of the way.”

Favorited’s core features are geared towards streamers with gamified gifts and leaderboards. This allows creators to monetise directly with their audience rather than depend on advertising revenue.

The app also has a content moderation strategy that balances safety and respect with allowing creators to be themselves, based on their belief that over-censoring and restricting speech does not create the positive and inclusive community that today’s social media users crave.

From the founders of Favorited

Zach Ferraro, CEO and co-founder of Favorited, says: “Creators are looking for a platform they can trust. We’re listening to creators and offering them a new way to connect with their audiences while generating consistent income. This platform is not for doomscrolling – it’s a place for real engagement.”

Ferraro teamed up with David Tesler, who previously created Sendit, an app with 250-million users. Together, they founded Favorited after hearing live streaming creators issues with TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms.

Favorited is backed by a16z Speedrun, Soma Capital, HF0, and entertainment and social media angel investors.